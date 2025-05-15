Oksana Markarova

$
12:41 PM
• 12790 views
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
10:49 AM
• 18895 views
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:37 AM
• 32203 views
Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them
09:17 AM
• 33186 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara
May 15, 06:00 AM
• 57300 views
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
May 14, 06:32 PM
• 131529 views
Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
May 14, 02:42 PM
• 129573 views
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
May 14, 01:55 PM
• 248291 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch
Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM
• 102063 views
""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"
May 14, 01:18 PM
• 70991 views
The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine
There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy
May 15, 03:36 AM
• 70257 views
Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15
May 15, 04:23 AM
• 125373 views
Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"
May 15, 05:19 AM
• 97233 views
62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine
May 15, 05:29 AM
• 18977 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"
07:51 AM
• 36682 views
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM
• 12769 views
"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts
May 14, 04:34 PM
• 129201 views
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
May 14, 04:00 PM
• 196498 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch
May 14, 01:55 PM
• 248273 views
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
May 14, 12:09 PM
• 195747 views
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"
07:51 AM
• 37343 views
Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"
May 15, 05:19 AM
• 97870 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds
May 14, 02:08 PM
• 64155 views
Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions
May 14, 11:12 AM
• 84913 views
How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes
May 14, 09:18 AM
• 94242 views
