Oksana Markarova

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 12790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 18895 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 32203 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 33186 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 57300 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 131529 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 129573 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 248291 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102063 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70991 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 70257 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 125373 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 97233 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 18977 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 36682 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 12769 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 129201 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 196498 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 248273 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 195747 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Kyiv

France

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 37343 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 97870 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 64155 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 84913 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 94242 views
Telegram

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Oksana Markarova

Ukrainian politician and economist (born 1976)
