The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
11:37 AM • 14048 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

09:43 AM • 35499 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 44620 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM • 54499 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137557 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 83364 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 122116 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242593 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 87338 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207580 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Publications
Exclusives
Crimean Tatar political prisoner Server Mustafayev became a laureate of the Freedom House Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Crimean Tatar activist Server Mustafayev was awarded the Alfred Moses Freedom Award for the protection of human rights. Oksana Markarova received the award, reminding about political prisoners.

Crimean Tatar political prisoner Server Mustafayev became a laureate of the Freedom House Prize

The Crimean Tatar activist and political prisoner of the Kremlin, Server Mustafayev, has been awarded the Alfred Moses Freedom Award, which is presented annually by the international human rights organization Freedom House. The award was given for his significant contribution to the protection of human rights and the development of democracy, UNN reports with reference to the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Details

As reported in the Representation, instead of Server Mustafayev, who is behind bars on a verdict for participation in "terrorist activity."

It was a great honor for me to receive this award on his behalf and to remind about Server and all our other hostages and illegally detained citizens of Ukraine. This recognition is an important reminder of the struggle of Ukraine and the Crimean Tatar people against the brutal repressions by the Russian Federation. The Kremlin's crimes against the Crimean Tatars and the genocidal war against Ukraine are a continuation of the unpunished misanthropic policy of the evil empire, the deportation of 1944 and all other crimes against Ukrainians 

– said Oksana Markarova.

Reference

Server Mustafayev consistently defended the victims of political repression in occupied Crimea, advocating for the rights of illegally persecuted citizens.

In May 2018, he was detained by representatives of the Russian occupation authorities on charges of participating in "terrorist activities." After his detention, Mustafayev was taken to Rostov-on-Don, where he repeatedly reported serious violations of rights in the pre-trial detention center: lack of medical care, restrictions on walks, and also went on hunger strike due to inhuman conditions of detention.

In September 2020, the occupation court issued a guilty verdict – 14 years of imprisonment.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Oksana Markarova
Crimea
Ukraine
