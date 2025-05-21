Crimean Tatar political prisoner Server Mustafayev became a laureate of the Freedom House Prize

The Crimean Tatar activist and political prisoner of the Kremlin, Server Mustafayev, has been awarded the Alfred Moses Freedom Award, which is presented annually by the international human rights organization Freedom House. The award was given for his significant contribution to the protection of human rights and the development of democracy, UNN reports with reference to the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Details

As reported in the Representation, instead of Server Mustafayev, who is behind bars on a verdict for participation in "terrorist activity."

It was a great honor for me to receive this award on his behalf and to remind about Server and all our other hostages and illegally detained citizens of Ukraine. This recognition is an important reminder of the struggle of Ukraine and the Crimean Tatar people against the brutal repressions by the Russian Federation. The Kremlin's crimes against the Crimean Tatars and the genocidal war against Ukraine are a continuation of the unpunished misanthropic policy of the evil empire, the deportation of 1944 and all other crimes against Ukrainians – said Oksana Markarova.

Reference

Server Mustafayev consistently defended the victims of political repression in occupied Crimea, advocating for the rights of illegally persecuted citizens.

In May 2018, he was detained by representatives of the Russian occupation authorities on charges of participating in "terrorist activities." After his detention, Mustafayev was taken to Rostov-on-Don, where he repeatedly reported serious violations of rights in the pre-trial detention center: lack of medical care, restrictions on walks, and also went on hunger strike due to inhuman conditions of detention.

In September 2020, the occupation court issued a guilty verdict – 14 years of imprisonment.