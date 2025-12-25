The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sharply criticized the actions of the United States in the Caribbean, calling the economic and political pressure on Venezuela a return to methods of banditry. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow supports the regime of Nicolas Maduro in its confrontation with Washington. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian side claims that the US actions to block Venezuela's assets and resources are a form of modern piracy. According to the Foreign Ministry representative, such a policy poses a threat to security throughout the region.

Today we are witnessing complete lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where long-forgotten thefts of other people's property, namely piracy and banditry, are being revived. We consistently advocate for de-escalation – said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova about the situation.

Hopes for Trump and support for Maduro

Despite the sharp rhetoric, Moscow expressed hope for a change in the approaches of the American administration. Zakharova noted that President Donald Trump's pragmatism could contribute to resolving the crisis without catastrophic consequences.

We hope that the pragmatism and rationality of US President Trump will allow us to find solutions that will be mutually acceptable to the parties within the framework of international legal norms – she added.

The immutability of Russia's course regarding the current Venezuelan authorities was also confirmed: "We confirm our support for the efforts of the government of Nicolas Maduro aimed at protecting sovereignty and national interests, as well as at maintaining the stable and secure development of his country."

