Russia "strongly condemns" the US seizure of tankers off Venezuela and the naval blockade - Russian Permanent Representative to the UN

Russia strongly condemns the US seizure of tankers off the coast of Venezuela and the imposed naval blockade. This was stated during a meeting of the UN Security Council by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the naval blockade of Venezuela by the United States is an act of aggression.

The illegal US-imposed blockade of the Venezuelan coast is a genuine act of aggression. ... Unfortunately, there is every reason to believe that US actions against Venezuela are not one-off events. This unfolding intervention could become a template for future forceful actions against Latin American states in accordance with the so-called Trump amendment to the Monroe Doctrine, enshrined in the recently published US national security strategy. - said the diplomat.

He added that the United States' policy is "an unambiguous signal to all countries in the region that seek to pursue a sovereign course and independently determine their economic, political, and cultural system."

Recall

On December 21, the United States detained its third oil tanker near Venezuela, as US President Donald Trump intensifies the oil blockade of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Senator Graham urged Trump to seize tankers with Russian oil, like Venezuelan ones