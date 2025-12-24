Russia "strongly condemns" the US seizure of tankers off Venezuela and the naval blockade - Russian Permanent Representative to the UN

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 11537 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 18993 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 26177 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 34882 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 26646 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 31717 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 18041 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17945 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23509 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38861 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.9m/s
64%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The government has allowed electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctionsDecember 23, 02:07 PM • 4536 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal caseDecember 23, 02:45 PM • 15234 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 20578 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custodyDecember 23, 03:22 PM • 10106 views
Another fake from Kolomoisky: journalistic investigation refutes his statementsDecember 23, 04:07 PM • 4744 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 26181 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 20613 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 34886 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 31719 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 91814 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Nicolas Maduro
Christopher Nolan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Italy
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 23473 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 22239 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 26051 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 28142 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 50725 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Diplomat

Russia "strongly condemns" the US seizure of tankers off Venezuela and the naval blockade - Russian Permanent Representative to the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Russia "strongly condemns" the US seizure of tankers off the coast of Venezuela and the imposed naval blockade. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the US actions an act of aggression that could become a template for future forceful actions against Latin American states.

Russia "strongly condemns" the US seizure of tankers off Venezuela and the naval blockade - Russian Permanent Representative to the UN

Russia strongly condemns the US seizure of tankers off the coast of Venezuela and the imposed naval blockade. This was stated during a meeting of the UN Security Council by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the naval blockade of Venezuela by the United States is an act of aggression.

The illegal US-imposed blockade of the Venezuelan coast is a genuine act of aggression. ... Unfortunately, there is every reason to believe that US actions against Venezuela are not one-off events. This unfolding intervention could become a template for future forceful actions against Latin American states in accordance with the so-called Trump amendment to the Monroe Doctrine, enshrined in the recently published US national security strategy.

- said the diplomat.

He added that the United States' policy is "an unambiguous signal to all countries in the region that seek to pursue a sovereign course and independently determine their economic, political, and cultural system."

Recall

On December 21, the United States detained its third oil tanker near Venezuela, as US President Donald Trump intensifies the oil blockade of the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Senator Graham urged Trump to seize tankers with Russian oil, like Venezuelan ones21.12.25, 23:10 • 4359 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Nicolas Maduro
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States