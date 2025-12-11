Putin and Lukashenka support Maduro amid increased Trump pressure on Venezuela
The Russian Federation and Belarus have intensified contacts with Nicolas Maduro, while the United States is increasing pressure on Venezuela. Putin confirmed his support for Maduro, and Lukashenka met twice with the Venezuelan ambassador, hinting at possible asylum.
Russia and Belarus have intensified contacts with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro amid growing pressure from US President Donald Trump for his removal. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
On Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Maduro, during which he "reaffirmed his support for the Maduro government's policy aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure," the Kremlin said.
Meanwhile, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenka held his second meeting in 17 days with the Venezuelan ambassador. Earlier, on November 25, Lukashenka publicly stated that Maduro is always a welcome guest in Belarus, hinting at possible asylum. Although Lukashenka said he had agreed to "coordinate certain issues" with Maduro, he did not comment on whether Belarus was ready to grant asylum in the event of his resignation.
Earlier, according to Reuters sources, Maduro told Trump during a telephone conversation on November 21 that he was ready to leave Venezuela on condition of a full amnesty for him and his family.
