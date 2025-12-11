Putin and Lukashenka support Maduro amid increased Trump pressure on Venezuela

$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 11265 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 14699 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 18189 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 25628 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 17093 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19090 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16253 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16511 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16854 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
01:44 PM • 25644 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 37789 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 08:43 AM • 41480 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 52881 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 53974 views
Putin and Lukashenka support Maduro amid increased Trump pressure on Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The Russian Federation and Belarus have intensified contacts with Nicolas Maduro, while the United States is increasing pressure on Venezuela. Putin confirmed his support for Maduro, and Lukashenka met twice with the Venezuelan ambassador, hinting at possible asylum.

Putin and Lukashenka support Maduro amid increased Trump pressure on Venezuela

Russia and Belarus have intensified contacts with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro amid growing pressure from US President Donald Trump for his removal. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Maduro, during which he "reaffirmed his support for the Maduro government's policy aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure," the Kremlin said.

US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset02.12.25, 22:43 • 6261 view

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenka held his second meeting in 17 days with the Venezuelan ambassador. Earlier, on November 25, Lukashenka publicly stated that Maduro is always a welcome guest in Belarus, hinting at possible asylum. Although Lukashenka said he had agreed to "coordinate certain issues" with Maduro, he did not comment on whether Belarus was ready to grant asylum in the event of his resignation.

Earlier, according to Reuters sources, Maduro told Trump during a telephone conversation on November 21 that he was ready to leave Venezuela on condition of a full amnesty for him and his family.

Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters02.12.25, 05:29 • 9580 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela