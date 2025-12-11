Putin and Lukashenka support Maduro amid increased Trump pressure on Venezuela

Russia and Belarus have intensified contacts with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro amid growing pressure from US President Donald Trump for his removal. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Maduro, during which he "reaffirmed his support for the Maduro government's policy aimed at protecting national interests and sovereignty in the face of growing external pressure," the Kremlin said.

US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenka held his second meeting in 17 days with the Venezuelan ambassador. Earlier, on November 25, Lukashenka publicly stated that Maduro is always a welcome guest in Belarus, hinting at possible asylum. Although Lukashenka said he had agreed to "coordinate certain issues" with Maduro, he did not comment on whether Belarus was ready to grant asylum in the event of his resignation.

Earlier, according to Reuters sources, Maduro told Trump during a telephone conversation on November 21 that he was ready to leave Venezuela on condition of a full amnesty for him and his family.

Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters