Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters

US President Donald Trump, in a phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on November 21, gave him until November 28 to safely leave the country, and the very next day announced the closure of airspace over Venezuela. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources in the White House, informs UNN.

It is noted that Maduro told Trump that he was ready to leave Venezuela on the condition of full amnesty for him and members of his family, including the lifting of all US sanctions.

He also asked for the lifting of sanctions for more than 100 Venezuelan government officials, many of whom the US accuses of human rights violations, drug trafficking or corruption. - writes the publication.

It is indicated that Trump rejected most of Maduro's requests during the conversation, which lasted less than 15 minutes, but told him that he had a week to leave Venezuela and go to any place of his choice with his family members.

"The deadline for safe passage expired on Friday, prompting Trump to announce on Saturday the closure of Venezuelan airspace," the article says.

On Saturday, Trump stated that the airspace over and around Venezuela should be considered "completely closed," but provided no details.

Trump announced a phone call with Maduro but refused to disclose details