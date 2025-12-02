Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters

$42.270.07
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Ukraine seeks an additional $1.2 billion from Europe by year-end: what the money will be used forDecember 1, 05:49 PM • 3364 views
Enemy attack on Dnipro: 43 injured, 30 of them remain in hospitalPhotoDecember 1, 06:21 PM • 3520 views
Bitcoin fell below $85,000 due to crypto crashDecember 1, 06:39 PM • 7312 views
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC News11:05 PM • 3270 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation12:09 AM • 5010 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 18669 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 26023 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 34973 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 43680 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 41864 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Florida
Poland
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 24262 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 27083 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 83991 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 60071 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 76373 views
Technology
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Gold
The Diplomat

Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On November 21, Donald Trump, in a phone conversation, gave Nicolas Maduro until November 28 to safely leave Venezuela. The next day, Trump announced the closure of the country's airspace.

Trump gave Maduro a week to leave Venezuela and closed the country's airspace - Reuters

US President Donald Trump, in a phone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on November 21, gave him until November 28 to safely leave the country, and the very next day announced the closure of airspace over Venezuela. This was reported by Reuters, citing sources in the White House, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Maduro told Trump that he was ready to leave Venezuela on the condition of full amnesty for him and members of his family, including the lifting of all US sanctions.

He also asked for the lifting of sanctions for more than 100 Venezuelan government officials, many of whom the US accuses of human rights violations, drug trafficking or corruption.

- writes the publication.

It is indicated that Trump rejected most of Maduro's requests during the conversation, which lasted less than 15 minutes, but told him that he had a week to leave Venezuela and go to any place of his choice with his family members.

"The deadline for safe passage expired on Friday, prompting Trump to announce on Saturday the closure of Venezuelan airspace," the article says.

Recall

On Saturday, Trump stated that the airspace over and around Venezuela should be considered "completely closed," but provided no details.

Trump announced a phone call with Maduro but refused to disclose details01.12.25, 09:08 • 4382 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nicolas Maduro
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States