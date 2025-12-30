UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) found no video footage or local or regional reports of an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region, as claimed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This is stated in the ISW report, transmitted by UNN.

Details

As noted by ISW, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of carrying out a long-range drone strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region on December 29. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched 91 long-range drones at Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

ISW emphasized that the circumstances of this alleged strike do not correspond to the pattern of observed evidence when Ukrainian forces carry out strikes on Russia.

Confirmed Ukrainian strikes on Russia typically generate evidence that can be observed in open sources. Such evidence includes video footage, often geolocated, of air defense operations, explosions, fires, or plumes of smoke near targeted objects; statements by local and regional Russian authorities, who usually downplay successful Ukrainian strikes as "fragments" of downed drones; and reports from local sources and media about fires or damage to such objects. ISW has not observed any such video footage, or local or regional reports of Ukrainian strikes near Putin's residence that would corroborate Lavrov's claims. - analysts note.

They also added that Lavrov's claim of 89 Ukrainian drones being shot down over the Novgorod region also contradicts the Russian Ministry of Defense's claim that Russian forces shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over the region on the night of December 28-29, further undermining this claim.

Previously, Ukrainian forces struck numerous military targets in the Novgorod region, which had evidence. The Kremlin has not provided any evidence to support its claim that Ukrainian forces attacked Putin's residence. - added ISW.

Russian opposition media published an investigation into the alleged strike, reporting that residents of Valdai did not hear air defense systems operating at night, although Russian air defense systems should have been activated to shoot down up to 91 Ukrainian drones.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a lie Ukraine's alleged attack on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on the Russian leader's residence.