The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the aggressor's army, eliminating another 1,280 occupiers over the past day. During the reporting period, the main focus in destroying enemy equipment was on artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

List of confirmed losses of enemy equipment and personnel:

personnel – about 1,265,130 (+1,280) people

tanks – 11,706 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,097 (+6) units

artillery systems – 37,631 (+17) units

operational-tactical UAVs – 148,021 (+883) units

cruise missiles – 4,384 (+37) units

automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 80,180 (+116) units

The figures for destroyed ships, submarines, aircraft, and helicopters remained unchanged over the past day, but the total number of lost special equipment and air defense systems continues to indicate a significant depletion of enemy resources in the fourth year of the full-scale war.

The command emphasizes that all provided data are approximate, as accurate counting in the zone of active hostilities remains an extremely complex process, so the information is constantly being updated.

