February 26, 10:38 PM • 9716 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 15891 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
February 26, 04:20 PM • 19352 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 21167 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 20274 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
February 26, 01:53 PM • 33070 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 19323 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
February 26, 11:34 AM • 90811 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45232 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 52559 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Publications
Exclusives
The Guardian

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1280 occupiers in a day. A significant number of artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the aggressor's army, eliminating another 1,280 occupiers over the past day. During the reporting period, the main focus in destroying enemy equipment was on artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

List of confirmed losses of enemy equipment and personnel:

  • personnel – about 1,265,130 (+1,280) people
    • tanks – 11,706 (+2) units
      • armored combat vehicles – 24,097 (+6) units
        • artillery systems – 37,631 (+17) units
          • operational-tactical UAVs – 148,021 (+883) units
            • cruise missiles – 4,384 (+37) units
              • automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 80,180 (+116) units

                The figures for destroyed ships, submarines, aircraft, and helicopters remained unchanged over the past day, but the total number of lost special equipment and air defense systems continues to indicate a significant depletion of enemy resources in the fourth year of the full-scale war.

                The command emphasizes that all provided data are approximate, as accurate counting in the zone of active hostilities remains an extremely complex process, so the information is constantly being updated.

                Stepan Haftko

