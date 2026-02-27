The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a day
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1280 occupiers in a day. A significant number of artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on the aggressor's army, eliminating another 1,280 occupiers over the past day. During the reporting period, the main focus in destroying enemy equipment was on artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
List of confirmed losses of enemy equipment and personnel:
- personnel – about 1,265,130 (+1,280) people
- tanks – 11,706 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,097 (+6) units
- artillery systems – 37,631 (+17) units
- operational-tactical UAVs – 148,021 (+883) units
- cruise missiles – 4,384 (+37) units
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 80,180 (+116) units
The figures for destroyed ships, submarines, aircraft, and helicopters remained unchanged over the past day, but the total number of lost special equipment and air defense systems continues to indicate a significant depletion of enemy resources in the fourth year of the full-scale war.
The command emphasizes that all provided data are approximate, as accurate counting in the zone of active hostilities remains an extremely complex process, so the information is constantly being updated.
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media22.02.26, 16:20 • 61167 views