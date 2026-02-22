Ukraine is experiencing a severe shortage of personnel and weapons in key areas of the front, which creates risks for further containment of the Russian offensive. This is reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Ukraine is inferior to Russia in terms of troop numbers and equipment near Lyman, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Sloviansk. A high-ranking source told the newspaper that for a real turning point in the situation, Kyiv needs to additionally mobilize about 250,000 servicemen.

The article notes that individual urban areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region are partially or completely under the control of Russian forces. A further enemy offensive on Zaporizhzhia, according to estimates, may be accompanied by the massive use of kamikaze drones, as previously happened in Kherson.

Ukrainian officers interviewed by journalists emphasize that Russia is maximizing its advantage in equipment and operational planning, particularly in aviation and tactical ballistic missiles.

At the same time, experts note that the pace of advancement of Russian troops remains slow – near Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, they average about 70 meters per day. Despite this, Ukrainian units are experiencing a shortage of infantry and drone operators.

Former US Air Force Commander Philip Breedlove called the lack of human resources a key problem for Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Western support is growing: the European Parliament approved a loan of 90 billion euros, of which 60 billion are planned to be allocated for military procurement.

The article also cites the position of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called for the deployment of non-combat contingents now as part of preparations for a post-war settlement.

A high-ranking NATO source confirmed that to achieve a turning point at the front, Ukraine needs at least 250,000 additional troops along with increased armaments. At the same time, negotiations involving the United States have not yet yielded results – according to Kurt Volker, Vladimir Putin shows no interest in a peace process.

The Times also notes that despite the growth of Russia's military industry, Western economic and energy pressure, as well as significant personnel losses, may eventually force Moscow to seek a political solution.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the losses of Russian occupation forces at the front exceed their recruitment level. The Ukrainian army is effectively countering Europe's most powerful military machine.