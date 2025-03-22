S-300 missile system

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15990 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29242 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65025 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214161 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122796 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392029 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310910 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255122 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known
03:59 PM • 15055 views

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM • 14354 views

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132137 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214161 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392029 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310910 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero
07:44 PM • 3216 views

07:44 PM • 3216 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14388 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45657 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 72139 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72139 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 57225 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57225 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

S-300 missile system

An earthquake was recorded in Iran near the main nuclear facility: details

An earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in Iran near Isfahan, where a key nuclear facility is located. Rescuers are assessing the situation, and the US and Israel are preparing for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

News of the World • March 22, 12:30 AM • 20022 views

Under what conditions will Ukraine stop strikes on the energy sector of Russia? President explains

Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.

War • March 19, 11:04 AM • 49167 views

In occupied Crimea, it roared: enemy air defense systems and radar stations, vessels and a helicopter were hit - video of the DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.

War • March 19, 06:39 AM • 19075 views

SBU drones attacked gas compressor stations and a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Russian Federation

The SBU struck two gas compressor stations in the Tambov and Saratov regions, as well as a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Belgorod region. This caused damage to the Russian Federation's budget.

War • March 14, 07:51 AM • 20616 views

General Staff confirms damage to oil refineries in the Ryazan region and a plant in Bryansk

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and a microelectronics plant in Bryansk. The Kremniy El plant produced components for Russian missile and air defense systems.

War • January 24, 10:00 AM • 32473 views

Iran may provide Russia with weapons to counter Ukrainian submarines in the Black Sea - ISW

After signing the strategic partnership agreement, Russia may receive new UAVs, ballistic missiles and machine guns from Iran. In exchange, Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets and air defense systems.

War • January 20, 02:24 AM • 106152 views

General Staff confirms destruction of oil depot in Tula region of Russia and enemy air defense systems

Ukrainian defense forces struck at the 8 March oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, where oil products for the occupation army were stored. Several air defense facilities in the occupied territories were also destroyed.

War • January 18, 11:00 AM • 33214 views

Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow - NSDC CCD

The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.

War • January 11, 10:36 AM • 55884 views

“Many villages are gone": Russia intensifies shelling of Suzha and surrounding areas

In the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, 36 civilians were killed and about 100 wounded by shelling. The enemy is actively using S-300 and massively using FPV drones, Lancets and Mavic.

War • January 7, 11:59 PM • 21834 views

Russia attacks Ukraine with S-300 missiles and drones: 9 UAVs are shot down

Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 S-300/S-400 missiles and 10 Shahed drones from Crimea and Belgorod region. Ukrainian forces shot down 9 UAVs over Mykolaiv region.

War • December 29, 09:10 AM • 25849 views

Residents evacuated from 44 dangerous settlements in Kharkiv region - Syniehubov

Active and forced evacuations are underway in the Kharkiv region from 44 settlements due to constant shelling. In Kupyansk, 134 people remain on the left bank and 1,300 on the right bank.

Society • December 26, 04:05 PM • 36698 views

A large-scale drone attack: Ukraine destroys 56 Shaheds in one night

At night, terrorists attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed UAVs and a S-300 missile. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 drones in ten regions, but there is damage to infrastructure and buildings.

Society • December 15, 06:41 AM • 37328 views

NATO Secretary General warned Trump of a "terrible threat" to the United States if Ukraine signs an unfavorable peace agreement

Mark Rutte warned Trump about the threat to the United States from the alliance of China, Iran and the DPRK in the event of a peace agreement unfavorable for Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General pointed out the risks of the transfer of missile technology between these countries.

War • December 3, 08:21 AM • 65531 views

Nikolaev and most of the region are de-energized: when will Electricity Supply be restored

70% of settlements of the Mykolaiv region and Mykolaiv region were left without electricity due to a power grid break. Power engineers promise to restore power supply by 11 o'clock.

Society • November 29, 08:07 AM • 16075 views

Ukrainian intelligence destroyed a російську 5 million Russian radar station in Crimea

Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful operation in the occupied Crimea, destroying the Russian podlet radar system. The cost of the destroyed radar, which was used to detect air targets, is 5 5 million.

War • November 28, 01:28 PM • 17572 views

"2 hours with electricity, 2 hours without:" Kim told about the new schedule of blackouts in Nikolayevshchina

In the Mykolaiv region, the Schedule "2 hours with electricity, 2 hours without" is being introduced due to a massive attack on power facilities. There are 402 "points of invincibility" in the region, the addresses of which can be found in "actions".

Society • November 28, 11:27 AM • 17687 views

Slovakia sets up investigation team to check transfer of military equipment to Ukraine

A special investigation team has been set up in Slovakia to check the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine during the election period. The investigation concerns the actions of the Ministry of Defense regarding the transfer of equipment, including S-300 and helicopters.

News of the World • November 25, 04:21 AM • 18370 views

Russia expands production capacity for solid fuel rocket engines-IISS

IISS reports on a large-scale expansion of Russia's capacity to produce solid-fuel rocket engines at five sites. This could allow Russia to replenish its arsenal of missiles for war against Ukraine and threaten NATO.

War • November 20, 01:38 PM • 20040 views

56 drones and 2 missiles shot down over Ukraine during a night attack by Russia

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 122 drones, including Shahed, S-300 and X-59/69 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 56 drones and 2 missiles.

War • November 20, 09:14 AM • 15664 views

46 out of 110 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine: what is known about the consequences of the Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones and three missiles. Air defense forces shot down enemy targets in 10 regions.

War • November 12, 09:43 AM • 23334 views

Russian bombs hit a 5-storey building in Donetsk region, there are dead: the consequences are shown

In Mykolaivka, two women were killed and 5 other people were wounded in an air strike on a residential building. 5 apartment buildings, an administrative building and 4 cars were damaged.

War • November 8, 12:53 PM • 25418 views

Attack on police in Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 40 people, including 30 police officers

A rocket attack on a police station in Kharkiv injured 40 people, including 30 police officers. One person was killed and buildings and cars were damaged.

Society • November 1, 09:15 PM • 31788 views

Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios

The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.

News of the World • October 27, 07:14 AM • 18402 views

Invaders are building a new ammunition depot near Novorossiysk - ATES

ATES agents discovered a large-scale construction of closed ammunition depots near the base of the 7th Airborne Assault Division near Novorossiysk. The purpose is to protect against attacks by Ukrainian UAVs and missiles.

War • October 23, 10:09 AM • 17068 views

Plus 1460 occupants, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has updated data on enemy losses. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1460 soldiers, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks. The total losses of Russian troops reached 683,040.

War • October 23, 05:00 AM • 19880 views

Pletenchuk: russia continues to attack the South from the air because it has no success at sea

russia continues air attacks on southern Ukraine due to the lack of success at sea. S-300 and Iskander missiles are being used to strike civilian infrastructure, including ports.

War • October 17, 08:27 AM • 39639 views
Russian strike weapons have changed - KFI told about the results of the latest research on enemy missiles and drones

The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are studying changes in Russian weapons for effective counteraction. Modifications to the S-300/400 missiles and the noise characteristics of the Shaheds, as well as the use of Western components, have been identified.

War • October 16, 01:07 PM • 105794 views

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 51 enemy drones in different regions

On the night of October 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine using 136 attack drones. As of 07:00, air defense destroyed 51 UAVs, and another 60 were lost to electronic warfare.

War • October 16, 04:41 AM • 20612 views

russia's attack on Mykolaiv: residents of damaged houses are to be resettled

During the missile attack on Mykolaiv, houses, a market and an infrastructure facility were damaged, utilities are working to eliminate the consequences, and residents are to be relocated.

War • October 15, 08:40 AM • 21643 views

Enemy missile attack on Mykolaiv: number of wounded increased to 23

The number of wounded increased to 23 as a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Russian troops launched 7 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region, killing one woman.

War • October 15, 07:48 AM • 14556 views