An earthquake of magnitude 5 was recorded in Iran near Isfahan, where a key nuclear facility is located. Rescuers are assessing the situation, and the US and Israel are preparing for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.
Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inflicted devastating strikes on enemy radar stations, air defense systems, ships, and a Mi-8 helicopter in Crimea. The operation was successful in dismantling the occupiers' military equipment.
The SBU struck two gas compressor stations in the Tambov and Saratov regions, as well as a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Belgorod region. This caused damage to the Russian Federation's budget.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed successful strikes on oil refineries in Ryazan and a microelectronics plant in Bryansk. The Kremniy El plant produced components for Russian missile and air defense systems.
After signing the strategic partnership agreement, Russia may receive new UAVs, ballistic missiles and machine guns from Iran. In exchange, Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets and air defense systems.
Ukrainian defense forces struck at the 8 March oil depot in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, where oil products for the occupation army were stored. Several air defense facilities in the occupied territories were also destroyed.
The head of the CCD stated that Russian air defense is ineffective in protecting strategic facilities. The Russian Federation conceals the real losses of air defense systems, including S300/S400 and Pantsir-S1.
In the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, 36 civilians were killed and about 100 wounded by shelling. The enemy is actively using S-300 and massively using FPV drones, Lancets and Mavic.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 6 S-300/S-400 missiles and 10 Shahed drones from Crimea and Belgorod region. Ukrainian forces shot down 9 UAVs over Mykolaiv region.
Active and forced evacuations are underway in the Kharkiv region from 44 settlements due to constant shelling. In Kupyansk, 134 people remain on the left bank and 1,300 on the right bank.
At night, terrorists attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed UAVs and a S-300 missile. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 drones in ten regions, but there is damage to infrastructure and buildings.
Mark Rutte warned Trump about the threat to the United States from the alliance of China, Iran and the DPRK in the event of a peace agreement unfavorable for Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General pointed out the risks of the transfer of missile technology between these countries.
70% of settlements of the Mykolaiv region and Mykolaiv region were left without electricity due to a power grid break. Power engineers promise to restore power supply by 11 o'clock.
Ukrainian intelligence conducted a successful operation in the occupied Crimea, destroying the Russian podlet radar system. The cost of the destroyed radar, which was used to detect air targets, is 5 5 million.
In the Mykolaiv region, the Schedule "2 hours with electricity, 2 hours without" is being introduced due to a massive attack on power facilities. There are 402 "points of invincibility" in the region, the addresses of which can be found in "actions".
A special investigation team has been set up in Slovakia to check the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine during the election period. The investigation concerns the actions of the Ministry of Defense regarding the transfer of equipment, including S-300 and helicopters.
IISS reports on a large-scale expansion of Russia's capacity to produce solid-fuel rocket engines at five sites. This could allow Russia to replenish its arsenal of missiles for war against Ukraine and threaten NATO.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 122 drones, including Shahed, S-300 and X-59/69 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 56 drones and 2 missiles.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones and three missiles. Air defense forces shot down enemy targets in 10 regions.
In Mykolaivka, two women were killed and 5 other people were wounded in an air strike on a residential building. 5 apartment buildings, an administrative building and 4 cars were damaged.
A rocket attack on a police station in Kharkiv injured 40 people, including 30 police officers. One person was killed and buildings and cars were damaged.
The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.
ATES agents discovered a large-scale construction of closed ammunition depots near the base of the 7th Airborne Assault Division near Novorossiysk. The purpose is to protect against attacks by Ukrainian UAVs and missiles.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has updated data on enemy losses. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1460 soldiers, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks. The total losses of Russian troops reached 683,040.
russia continues air attacks on southern Ukraine due to the lack of success at sea. S-300 and Iskander missiles are being used to strike civilian infrastructure, including ports.
The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are studying changes in Russian weapons for effective counteraction. Modifications to the S-300/400 missiles and the noise characteristics of the Shaheds, as well as the use of Western components, have been identified.
On the night of October 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine using 136 attack drones. As of 07:00, air defense destroyed 51 UAVs, and another 60 were lost to electronic warfare.
During the missile attack on Mykolaiv, houses, a market and an infrastructure facility were damaged, utilities are working to eliminate the consequences, and residents are to be relocated.
The number of wounded increased to 23 as a result of the nighttime Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv. Russian troops launched 7 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region, killing one woman.