$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
11:39 AM • 6386 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
10:52 AM • 14003 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
10:49 AM • 13855 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
10:21 AM • 14087 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24042 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
09:07 AM • 12257 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
08:50 AM • 12420 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
07:48 AM • 15353 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
October 26, 07:14 AM • 14624 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 36418 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.5m/s
59%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine switched to winter timeOctober 26, 04:00 AM • 10059 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhotoOctober 26, 05:24 AM • 35806 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 214 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses for the dayOctober 26, 05:45 AM • 5276 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the capital has risen to 31, the youngest is 4 years old08:10 AM • 8700 views
The number of injured in the night attack on Kyiv has risen to 32 people09:16 AM • 15469 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24050 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 60262 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 87979 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 71262 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 92133 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Louvre
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 33450 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 39415 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 39779 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 40558 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 43114 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Heating

The capital of the Russian Federation is likely surrounded by a multi-layered air defense system: a map was shown online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2282 views

A map has appeared online, likely showing the location of Moscow's air defense systems, including S-300 and S-400 complexes. A new S-400 system has been spotted in the Izmailovsky district, creating a multi-layered defense for the city.

The capital of the Russian Federation is likely surrounded by a multi-layered air defense system: a map was shown online

A map has appeared online, allegedly showing the location of Moscow's air defense systems. The diagram uses different colors to mark the locations of air defense complexes, writes UNN with reference to OSINTer Jembob.

Details

According to the published scheme, air defense systems are located in various districts of the Russian capital, forming a ring around the city. In particular, the image shows S-300, S-400 complexes and radars that provide cover for important objects.

According to OSINTer, a new S-400 air defense system has appeared in the Izmailovsky district of Moscow. Other S-300 and S-400 complexes are located around the city in such a way as to create a multi-layered defense.

At the time of publication, there was no official confirmation of the location of the systems from the Russian military. However, the scheme is already being actively discussed online.

Addition

Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation, stated in an interview with CNN that Russian military strikes on civilian targets, including kindergartens, are accidents.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
S-400 missile system
S-300 missile system