The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 22909 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21498 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39147 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30651 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17691 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18496 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13928 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28680 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11653 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 5076 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4360 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10078 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7880 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 5032 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39143 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28679 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37888 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33657 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59559 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7914 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61550 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43344 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41390 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47573 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 13928 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to share with Poland experience in drone defense and cooperate on maritime security issues. The Ukrainian side is ready to provide consultations on repelling all types of drones, as well as to maintain a security dialogue, taking into account threats from Belarus.

Ukraine has offered Poland its experience in the field of security, particularly regarding protection against drones and maritime security issues. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a media briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukraine has declared its readiness to share with Poland its defense experience gained during the war.

Today, Ukraine possesses the most advanced technologies for protecting human lives and the strongest capabilities for weapons production. Weapons that are modern and effective. And I offer Poland all this experience. We discussed this with the president today, and we will continue these contacts. All this experience - we want to be solidary in strengthening our states, our region, our Europe. Ukraine offers Poland consultations on protection against drones - we know how to repel every existing type of drone that Russia has, which can be used against our neighbors, against Poland, against other nations

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also stated his readiness to maintain a security dialogue with Poland, taking into account threats from the territory of Belarus. In addition, cooperation in the field of maritime security was proposed.

We are ready to continue supporting the security dialogue with Poland, given the threats from the territory of Belarus. Ukraine can also offer cooperation on maritime security issues. This is important from the perspective of Polish positions in the Baltic Sea. And I invited President Nawrocki to visit Ukraine. We are ready to demonstrate our production and security capabilities that we have, which can strengthen our cooperation.

 - emphasized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Poland began redeploying military equipment to the border with Belarus. Morning footage shows columns of Polish military personnel and vehicles actively heading towards the border.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland