Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to share with Poland experience in drone defense and cooperate on maritime security issues. The Ukrainian side is ready to provide consultations on repelling all types of drones, as well as to maintain a security dialogue, taking into account threats from Belarus.
Details
Ukraine has declared its readiness to share with Poland its defense experience gained during the war.
Today, Ukraine possesses the most advanced technologies for protecting human lives and the strongest capabilities for weapons production. Weapons that are modern and effective. And I offer Poland all this experience. We discussed this with the president today, and we will continue these contacts. All this experience - we want to be solidary in strengthening our states, our region, our Europe. Ukraine offers Poland consultations on protection against drones - we know how to repel every existing type of drone that Russia has, which can be used against our neighbors, against Poland, against other nations
He also stated his readiness to maintain a security dialogue with Poland, taking into account threats from the territory of Belarus. In addition, cooperation in the field of maritime security was proposed.
We are ready to continue supporting the security dialogue with Poland, given the threats from the territory of Belarus. Ukraine can also offer cooperation on maritime security issues. This is important from the perspective of Polish positions in the Baltic Sea. And I invited President Nawrocki to visit Ukraine. We are ready to demonstrate our production and security capabilities that we have, which can strengthen our cooperation.
Recall
Poland began redeploying military equipment to the border with Belarus. Morning footage shows columns of Polish military personnel and vehicles actively heading towards the border.