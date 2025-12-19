Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security

Ukraine has offered Poland its experience in the field of security, particularly regarding protection against drones and maritime security issues. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a media briefing, as reported by UNN.

Ukraine has declared its readiness to share with Poland its defense experience gained during the war.

Today, Ukraine possesses the most advanced technologies for protecting human lives and the strongest capabilities for weapons production. Weapons that are modern and effective. And I offer Poland all this experience. We discussed this with the president today, and we will continue these contacts. All this experience - we want to be solidary in strengthening our states, our region, our Europe. Ukraine offers Poland consultations on protection against drones - we know how to repel every existing type of drone that Russia has, which can be used against our neighbors, against Poland, against other nations