Saudi Aramco wants to buy Ukrainian drones to protect oil fields from Iranian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

The oil giant is negotiating with SkyFall and Wild Hornets for the purchase of interceptors. The supply of EW systems from Phantom is also being discussed.

Saudi Aramco wants to buy Ukrainian drones to protect oil fields from Iranian attacks

Oil company Saudi Aramco is negotiating with at least two Ukrainian companies to purchase interceptor drones that could help protect its oil fields from Iranian attacks. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, citing sources, reports UNN

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is negotiating with at least two Ukrainian companies to acquire interceptor drones that could help protect oil fields from Iranian attacks 

- the publication writes. 

The company is rushing to secure drones, ahead of its own government and regional competitors, including Qatar. Aramco is negotiating with Ukrainian companies SkyFall and Wild Hornets, which produce interceptor drones. 

The Saudi government is already negotiating with Ukraine to acquire such drones.

Saudi officials also held talks with Ukrainian company Phantom Defense, which produces electronic warfare systems designed to block drone communications.

Recall 

Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corporation was selected to participate in the competition for contracts under the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program, under which the United States plans to purchase thousands of inexpensive attack drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

