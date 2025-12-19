$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1690 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 9988 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10730 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12034 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14444 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12044 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17955 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10713 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8268 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10711 views

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a new unprecedented special operation at a distance of more than 2,000 km from the territory of our state.

SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea

The SBU for the first time hit a tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, UNN sources in the special service reported.

Details

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a new unprecedented special operation at a distance of more than 2,000 km from the territory of our state.

According to the UNN interlocutor, "as a result of multi-stage measures in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the SBU's "Alpha" hit the tanker of the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation "QENDIL" with aerial drones."

At the time of the special operation, the Russian ship, as the source reported, was not carrying any cargo and was empty. Accordingly, this attack did not pose any threat to the environmental situation in the region.

Russia used this tanker to circumvent sanctions and earn money that went to the war against Ukraine. Therefore, from the point of view of international law and the laws and customs of war, this is an absolutely legitimate target for the SBU. The enemy must understand that Ukraine will not stop and will strike him anywhere in the world, wherever he may be.

- said an informed source in the SBU.

According to the interlocutor, as a result of the attack, the tanker "QENDIL" received critical damage and cannot be used for its intended purpose.

SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time15.12.25, 15:53 • 3677 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine