SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea

The SBU for the first time hit a tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, UNN sources in the special service reported.

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a new unprecedented special operation at a distance of more than 2,000 km from the territory of our state.

According to the UNN interlocutor, "as a result of multi-stage measures in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the SBU's "Alpha" hit the tanker of the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation "QENDIL" with aerial drones."

At the time of the special operation, the Russian ship, as the source reported, was not carrying any cargo and was empty. Accordingly, this attack did not pose any threat to the environmental situation in the region.

Russia used this tanker to circumvent sanctions and earn money that went to the war against Ukraine. Therefore, from the point of view of international law and the laws and customs of war, this is an absolutely legitimate target for the SBU. The enemy must understand that Ukraine will not stop and will strike him anywhere in the world, wherever he may be.