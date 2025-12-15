SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center have hit the oil production platforms of "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" operating in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the last week. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

This time, the platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit. As a result of the SBU drone attack, critical equipment of the facility was damaged, and production processes stopped.

The SBU continues its active work, which reduces the flow of petrodollars into the Russian budget, and accordingly, its ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility working for the war is safe, regardless of its location. - a well-informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On December 11 and 12, SBU drones already hit the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.