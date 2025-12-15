SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 1052 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 6572 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 12404 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 15470 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 17149 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 18960 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 17975 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18741 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24495 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33349 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 11256 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 20786 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 26644 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 12476 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 10633 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 1046 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 972 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 10685 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 72974 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 89437 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 19824 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 37178 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 38620 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 43113 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 77851 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
Heating

SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

SBU long-range drones hit the oil platforms of Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft in the Caspian Sea for the third time this week. Equipment at the Korchagin field was damaged, halting production processes.

SBU drones hit Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center have hit the oil production platforms of "Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft" operating in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the last week. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

This time, the platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit. As a result of the SBU drone attack, critical equipment of the facility was damaged, and production processes stopped.

The SBU continues its active work, which reduces the flow of petrodollars into the Russian budget, and accordingly, its ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility working for the war is safe, regardless of its location.

- a well-informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

On December 11 and 12, SBU drones already hit the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms. The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in Russia and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine