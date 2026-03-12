Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Romania

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training at the European F-16 Pilot Training Center in Romania. He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the president, during the visit, he spoke with the military about their training and conditions.

I met with Ukrainian military personnel who are training at the European F-16 Pilot Training Center in Romania. We talked with the soldiers about the specifics and conditions of their training. We discussed the challenges facing our pilots and how the state can help resolve them – Zelenskyy reported.

Training of Ukrainian pilots

The President noted that at the center, Ukrainian pilots undergo several stages of training – from theoretical instruction to training flights.

At the center, our guys go through various stages of training: theory, actual training flights – he wrote.

Zelenskyy also reminded that the first Ukrainian pilots began training at this center back in 2024, and some of them are already participating in combat missions to repel Russian aggression.

Thanks to allies

The head of state thanked partners for supporting Ukrainian aviation.

I thank Romania, the center's instructors, and everyone who helps us in defending against and countering Russian terror – he noted.

The President also expressed gratitude to the United States for the opportunity to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian sky with F-16 fighters, as well as to Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, which are transferring these aircraft to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy discussed defense aid, energy, and border crossing points with the Romanian Prime Minister