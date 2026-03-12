$43.980.1150.930.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Zelenskyy discussed defense aid, energy, and border crossing points with the Romanian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

The President discussed strengthening defense and a common energy grid with Ilie Boložan. The parties are preparing an agreement on joint control at the state border.

Zelenskyy discussed defense aid, energy, and border crossing points with the Romanian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support, energy cooperation, and the development of border infrastructure with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. The head of state announced this in his address, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President thanked Romania for its military assistance and participation in international programs supporting Ukraine.

During the meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, we discussed defense support. I thank Romania for its military assistance and contributions to the PURL program. Strengthening air defense is a priority for Ukraine

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The parties paid special attention to cooperation in the energy sector. According to the president, the development of a common energy network can help Ukraine in the face of constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

It is important to develop an energy network between our countries, which will help Ukraine in conditions of deficit due to constant Russian strikes on our energy sector, and also Romania – when we have a surplus and can export electricity

- the head of state noted.

In addition, the issue of developing border infrastructure was discussed during the negotiations.

Special attention is paid to the issue of expanding checkpoints on the border between Ukraine and Romania. We discussed work on an intergovernmental agreement on joint control at checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President also thanked the Prime Minister of Romania for supporting Ukraine.

"I thank Ilie Bolojan for the meeting and support for Ukraine," he added.

Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security12.03.26, 16:55 • 12361 view

