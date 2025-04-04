General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.
A 30-year-old Ukrainian man is suspected of stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam. He is suspected of attempted murder with terrorist intent.
The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.
The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 500 million euros for the development of drones. This is part of a 2 billion euro aid package until 2025 to stop Russian aggression.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Embassy of Ukraine is cooperating with law enforcement officers of the Netherlands to clarify the circumstances of the attack, in which a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region is suspected.
Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
Western governments are cutting foreign aid, which could lead to 10 million more HIV infections and nearly 3 million deaths by the end of the decade.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
A knife attack occurred in Amsterdam on March 27, injuring five people, two of them seriously. The attacker has been arrested, the motives for the crime are unknown.
The first meeting of the committee on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine took place in The Hague. Ukraine demands compensation for damages from the Russian Federation since 2014 in the amount of more than $1 trillion.
EU countries will be able to deviate from the 90% gas storage filling target by 5% if market conditions are unfavorable. The final gas storage rules for 2026 and 2027 are being agreed upon.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Ukrainians received UAH 703 million in aid as part of the Winter eSupport. About 60% of the funds were spent on utility services, applications through Ukrposhta will be processed by the end of April.
The Netherlands will contribute 65 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. These funds will be used for the repair campaign and preparation for the heating season.
The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.
Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.
Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.
Most of the corn was exported to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Egypt and the Netherlands. Corn accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total exports.
Dick Schoof stated the importance of putting pressure on Russia to reach a truce with Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of negotiations after the meeting of leaders on Ukraine.
Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.
Finland has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 200 million euros. The Finnish government has also launched a program worth 660 million euros to purchase equipment.
Ruben Brekelmans at the Paris Forum warned against Ukraine agreeing to a deal that would lead to a "post-war period" and called on Europe to strengthen security. He emphasized that the US no longer guarantees automatic support, so the EU must act independently.
Yaroslav Maguchikh won her third consecutive gold medal at the European Indoor Championship in high jump. The Ukrainian athlete cleared a height of 1.99 m, ahead of her Serbian and Swedish rivals.
Starting from April 2025, only electric and water-powered boats will be allowed to navigate in the center of Amsterdam. Owners of boats with gasoline engines will receive temporary exemptions until 2030.
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the allocation of 700 million euros for drones for Ukraine. The country will also help strengthen air defense and develop the "Drone Line."
The Netherlands will allocate 3. 5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2026. 700 million euros from the new package will be directed towards the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian defense forces.
On March 4, the first matches of the Round of 16 of the Champions League will take place, including the derby "Atletico" - "Real". Also playing will be "Brugge" - "Aston Villa", "Borussia" - "Lille", and PSV - "Arsenal".
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative for Ukraine and European security issues.