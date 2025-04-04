Netherlands

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15851 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28983 views

06:32 PM • 28983 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64923 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214006 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391980 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310848 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244235 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132003 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122719 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214000 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310848 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391975 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254396 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310843 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3160 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14298 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45533 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72126 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57214 views
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 147134 views

The US is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and aluminum cans - media

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% duty on imports of beer and empty aluminum cans from April 4. This decision will affect beer imports of $7.5 billion, where Mexico is the leader.

Economy • April 2, 06:45 PM • 13372 views

Attack in Amsterdam: Ukrainian man is charged with attempted murder with terrorism

A 30-year-old Ukrainian man is suspected of stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam. He is suspected of attempted murder with terrorist intent.

Crimes and emergencies • April 1, 05:04 PM • 27910 views

The Netherlands allocates 2 billion euros to Ukraine: 500 million for drones

The Netherlands is accelerating support for Ukraine with 2 billion euros, of which 500 million will go to the purchase of drones. This will help Ukraine to resist Russian attacks more effectively.

News of the World • March 31, 11:10 PM • 12172 views

The Netherlands will send Ukraine 500 million euros to purchase drones

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 500 million euros for the development of drones. This is part of a 2 billion euro aid package until 2025 to stop Russian aggression.

War • March 31, 01:53 PM • 33264 views

We are finding out who this person is: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to information that the attacker in Amsterdam turned out to be Ukrainian

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Embassy of Ukraine is cooperating with law enforcement officers of the Netherlands to clarify the circumstances of the attack, in which a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region is suspected.

Crimes and emergencies • March 29, 04:38 PM • 349727 views

The Ministry of Health announced at what stage the approval of the new prosthetics method is

Ukraine is considering an innovative method of osseointegration prosthetics. An order will be signed within 2-3 weeks so that those who need such prosthetics can receive it.

Health • March 28, 02:38 PM • 26845 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29834 views

The number of AIDS deaths worldwide could rise by 3 million due to cuts in foreign aid - study

Western governments are cutting foreign aid, which could lead to 10 million more HIV infections and nearly 3 million deaths by the end of the decade.

Health • March 28, 12:51 AM • 21607 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

Knife attack in Amsterdam: police report five injured

A knife attack occurred in Amsterdam on March 27, injuring five people, two of them seriously. The attacker has been arrested, the motives for the crime are unknown.

News of the World • March 27, 06:33 PM • 24014 views

Negotiations on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine have started in The Hague

The first meeting of the committee on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine took place in The Hague. Ukraine demands compensation for damages from the Russian Federation since 2014 in the amount of more than $1 trillion.

War • March 26, 10:38 PM • 17994 views

The EU proposes new conditions for filling gas storage facilities by 2026

EU countries will be able to deviate from the 90% gas storage filling target by 5% if market conditions are unfavorable. The final gas storage rules for 2026 and 2027 are being agreed upon.

Economy • March 24, 04:09 PM • 12751 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

Some applications for winter eSupport will be processed by the end of April: the government has already completed payments

Ukrainians received UAH 703 million in aid as part of the Winter eSupport. About 60% of the funds were spent on utility services, applications through Ukrposhta will be processed by the end of April.

Economy • March 24, 10:06 AM • 34415 views

The Netherlands will contribute 65 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine

The Netherlands will contribute 65 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. These funds will be used for the repair campaign and preparation for the heating season.

Economy • March 22, 01:54 PM • 56272 views

In Ukraine, almost half of the banks have foreign shareholders - research

The state controls the top 5 banks in Ukraine, foreigners - almost half of the institutions. Some banks are connected with politicians and corporations, which affects their activities.

Economy • March 20, 01:36 PM • 18953 views

In the Netherlands, Ukrainian refugees are being turned away from shelters due to overcrowding

Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.

Society • March 19, 02:19 PM • 42233 views

Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.

War • March 18, 09:47 AM • 101232 views

What was the most exported from Ukraine this year - the answer of customs officers

Most of the corn was exported to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Egypt and the Netherlands. Corn accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total exports.

Economy • March 18, 09:06 AM • 34260 views

Dutch Prime Minister says it's necessary to "put pressure on Russia"

Dick Schoof stated the importance of putting pressure on Russia to reach a truce with Ukraine. He emphasized the necessity of negotiations after the meeting of leaders on Ukraine.

War • March 15, 02:28 PM • 17178 views

Which European countries can boast long-livers - research

Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81. 4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

Health • March 14, 03:39 PM • 15837 views

Finland allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 200 million euros

Finland has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 200 million euros. The Finnish government has also launched a program worth 660 million euros to purchase equipment.

War • March 13, 12:29 PM • 17089 views

Dutch Defense Minister: Zelensky should not agree to a deal that would lead to a "post-war period"

Ruben Brekelmans at the Paris Forum warned against Ukraine agreeing to a deal that would lead to a "post-war period" and called on Europe to strengthen security. He emphasized that the US no longer guarantees automatic support, so the EU must act independently.

War • March 11, 01:07 PM • 19165 views

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Maguchikh set a record at the European Championship

Yaroslav Maguchikh won her third consecutive gold medal at the European Indoor Championship in high jump. The Ukrainian athlete cleared a height of 1.99 m, ahead of her Serbian and Swedish rivals.

Sports • March 9, 05:47 PM • 123800 views

Amsterdam bans boats with internal combustion engines on the canals

Starting from April 2025, only electric and water-powered boats will be allowed to navigate in the center of Amsterdam. Owners of boats with gasoline engines will receive temporary exemptions until 2030.

News of the World • March 9, 02:07 PM • 23834 views

The Netherlands will allocate 700 million euros for drones for Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed the allocation of 700 million euros for drones for Ukraine. The country will also help strengthen air defense and develop the "Drone Line."

War • March 7, 09:17 PM • 72697 views

The Netherlands is preparing a new multi-billion euro aid package for Ukraine

The Netherlands will allocate 3. 5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2026. 700 million euros from the new package will be directed towards the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian defense forces.

Economy • March 6, 04:53 AM • 26331 views

The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.

On March 4, the first matches of the Round of 16 of the Champions League will take place, including the derby "Atletico" - "Real". Also playing will be "Brugge" - "Aston Villa", "Borussia" - "Lille", and PSV - "Arsenal".

Sports • March 4, 01:55 PM • 14265 views

Starmer gathers European leaders in London to discuss Trump's plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with the leaders of Italy, Germany, Poland, and possibly Zelenskyy on March 2. The participants will discuss Trump's peace initiative for Ukraine and European security issues.

Politics • February 27, 12:18 AM • 112324 views