Convention on a commission for compensation to Ukraine for damages caused by Russia approved in Hague: there are first signatories

The Convention on the establishment of an international commission for compensation to Ukraine for damages caused by Russia was adopted today in The Hague within the framework of relevant work under the auspices of the Council of Europe, and Ukraine, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Moldova were the first to sign it, the broadcast of which was conducted by the Office of the President, writes UNN.

Details

"At the center of these important documents lies a convention that establishes a commission, an international commission for considering complaints. (...) The convention, resolution, report and final act are thus considered adopted," said the chairman of the relevant conference in The Hague.

In his opening speech, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset noted that "today here in The Hague, 35 states will sign the convention on the establishment of an international commission." "This is an unprecedented case for such a commission on its first day of operation. And I hope this is just the beginning. This convention is open to any state around the world on an equal footing. And together they send a clear message. Every damage must be recorded and compensated," Berset emphasized.

As Berset noted, the Register of Damages for Ukraine was created on the basis of the Council of Europe in 2023, and already "44 states and the EU have joined this initiative. More than 85,000 applications have been submitted."

After its adoption, the convention was officially declared open for signature. And the first to sign it were three countries - Ukraine, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Moldova in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.