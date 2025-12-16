$42.250.05
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Convention on a commission for compensation to Ukraine for damages caused by Russia approved in Hague: there are first signatories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Hague adopted a convention on the establishment of an international commission to compensate Ukraine for damages caused by Russia. Ukraine, the Netherlands, and Moldova were the first to sign the document, which is open to all states.

Convention on a commission for compensation to Ukraine for damages caused by Russia approved in Hague: there are first signatories

The Convention on the establishment of an international commission for compensation to Ukraine for damages caused by Russia was adopted today in The Hague within the framework of relevant work under the auspices of the Council of Europe, and Ukraine, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Moldova were the first to sign it, the broadcast of which was conducted by the Office of the President, writes UNN.

Details

"At the center of these important documents lies a convention that establishes a commission, an international commission for considering complaints. (...) The convention, resolution, report and final act are thus considered adopted," said the chairman of the relevant conference in The Hague.

In his opening speech, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset noted that "today here in The Hague, 35 states will sign the convention on the establishment of an international commission." "This is an unprecedented case for such a commission on its first day of operation. And I hope this is just the beginning. This convention is open to any state around the world on an equal footing. And together they send a clear message. Every damage must be recorded and compensated," Berset emphasized.

As Berset noted, the Register of Damages for Ukraine was created on the basis of the Council of Europe in 2023, and already "44 states and the EU have joined this initiative. More than 85,000 applications have been submitted."

After its adoption, the convention was officially declared open for signature. And the first to sign it were three countries - Ukraine, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Republic of Moldova in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Council of Europe
The Hague
Maia Sandu
European Union
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova