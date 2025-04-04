The first meeting of the committee on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine took place in The Hague. Ukraine demands compensation for damages from the Russian Federation since 2014 in the amount of more than $1 trillion.
Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with U. S. President Donald Trump on the situation in Ukraine. The parties discussed the need for a lasting settlement and increased defense spending by NATO countries.
Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said that Ukraine's future is inseparable from Europe.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke about the need to increase military production at a meeting in The Hague. According to him, Russia produces more ammunition in 3 months than the whole of Europe.
The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.
The European University of Viadrina documents the environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, which could reach 72 billion euros. 220 nature reserves have been damaged, 25 thousand hectares of forest destroyed, and 1 million hectares of land mined.
The Netherlands is providing €7 million for the UCAP assistance package and €20 million for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This is additional assistance to the total military support of €10.4 billion.
US Special Counsel Jack Smith resigned from the Justice Department after handing over a report on the investigation against Trump. A legal battle continues over the publication of a two-volume report on election interference and classified documents.
A database with the names of 425,000 suspected collaborators with the Nazis during World War II has been published in the Netherlands. The archive contains data on war criminals, NSB members, and those who were found not guilty.
The Central Archives of the Special Courts of the Netherlands will open access to the list of 425,000 people accused of collaborating with the Nazis. The documents can be viewed in the reading room of the National Archives in The Hague with a special permit.
An explosion occurred at an ENI fuel storage facility near Florence, killing 4 people and injuring 26. Due to the high column of smoke, local authorities urged residents to keep windows closed within a 5 km radius.
In an apartment building in the Hague, a powerful explosion occurred, which claimed the lives of at least five people. Four victims were hospitalized, residents of 40 apartments were evacuated, and the police are looking for a car that quickly left the scene.
NATO Allied Commander-in-Chief Pierre Vandier called on Europe to change its approach to armaments due to excessive bureaucracy. He emphasized the need to take more risks and invest in space, IT and military mobility.
The Hague hosted the third preparatory meeting for the establishment of an international Commission of Inquiry for Ukraine. Twelve new countries have joined the initiative, bringing the total number of states and the EU to 43.
The ICC's governing body will launch an external investigation into Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan over allegations of sexual harassment. Khan is called upon to temporarily step down from his post during the investigation.
The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on the analysis of digital photographic images in Hague.
The Ukrainian president said that the invitation to NATO would strengthen the country diplomatically. Zelenskyy thanked NATO members for their help and expects financial support of €40 billion.
Andrey Kostin called on Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.
NATO defense ministers will begin to rethink the decade-old policy towards Russia due to the threat from the Kremlin. The alliance plans to develop a new strategy by the 2025 summit, taking into account changes in relations with Russia.
The Chief Prosecutor of the ICC has declared the court's jurisdiction to investigate the executions of prisoners of war in Ukraine. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.
Ukraine asks the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague to order Russia to dismantle the Kerch Bridge to restore shipping. Zolotareva calls for an end to Russia's violations of international maritime law.
Hearings on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia over violations of the law of the sea have begun in The Hague. Ukraine demands to restore its rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.
The arbitration hearing on the rights in the Black and Azov Seas, initiated by Ukraine against Russia, will start on September 23, 2024. The proceedings will take place at the Peace Palace in The Hague.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague will begin hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea.
Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, emphasized the importance of psychological examinations for documenting crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation. The results of these studies are key evidence in international courts.
The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations after their planes collided over the disputed territory of the South China Sea.
In a statement on the anniversary of the downing of MH17, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to holding Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of justice for the victims and support for Ukraine.
The downing of flight MH17 by Russia 10 years ago showed that Russia's violation of international law and threat to the international legal order goes far beyond Ukraine.
On the 10th anniversary of the MH17 crash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's responsibility is inevitable and all those responsible for this and other Russian war crimes will be punished as 298 people, including 80 children, died when Russian killers shot down the passenger plane.