We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15491 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28173 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64565 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213485 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391691 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310573 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Negotiations on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine have started in The Hague

The first meeting of the committee on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine took place in The Hague. Ukraine demands compensation for damages from the Russian Federation since 2014 in the amount of more than $1 trillion.

War • March 26, 10:38 PM • 17994 views

In the Netherlands, Ukrainian refugees are being turned away from shelters due to overcrowding

Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.

Society • March 19, 02:19 PM • 42233 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had a phone conversation with U. S. President Donald Trump on the situation in Ukraine. The parties discussed the need for a lasting settlement and increased defense spending by NATO countries.

War • February 28, 07:34 AM • 60774 views

Council of Europe Secretary General: the future of Ukraine is the future of Europe

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset said that Ukraine's future is inseparable from Europe.

War • February 24, 12:59 PM • 25302 views

NATO in Hague to discuss increase in defense industry production - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke about the need to increase military production at a meeting in The Hague. According to him, Russia produces more ammunition in 3 months than the whole of Europe.

War • February 15, 12:27 PM • 26640 views

Ukraine wins a court case in Sweden against Ukrnafta shareholders: the company is to be compensated $22 million

The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.

Economy • February 3, 10:28 AM • 30044 views

Scientists from Germany are collecting traces of eco-crimes in Ukraine: Media reported details

The European University of Viadrina documents the environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, which could reach 72 billion euros. 220 nature reserves have been damaged, 25 thousand hectares of forest destroyed, and 1 million hectares of land mined.

War • January 30, 05:54 PM • 26026 views

The Netherlands will allocate 27 million euros to support Ukraine: where will the money go

The Netherlands is providing €7 million for the UCAP assistance package and €20 million for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This is additional assistance to the total military support of €10.4 billion.

War • January 16, 07:49 PM • 46906 views

Special prosecutor in cases against Trump resigns

US Special Counsel Jack Smith resigned from the Justice Department after handing over a report on the investigation against Trump. A legal battle continues over the publication of a two-volume report on election interference and classified documents.

News of the World • January 12, 06:42 AM • 30163 views

Names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators of World War II in the Netherlands published

A database with the names of 425,000 suspected collaborators with the Nazis during World War II has been published in the Netherlands. The archive contains data on war criminals, NSB members, and those who were found not guilty.

News of the World • January 3, 05:32 PM • 24484 views

Netherlands to declassify archive of more than 400 thousand collaborators from World War II

The Central Archives of the Special Courts of the Netherlands will open access to the list of 425,000 people accused of collaborating with the Nazis. The documents can be viewed in the reading room of the National Archives in The Hague with a special permit.

News of the World • December 31, 04:33 PM • 24170 views

Four people are killed and 26 injured in the explosion of the Eni oil depot in Florence

An explosion occurred at an ENI fuel storage facility near Florence, killing 4 people and injuring 26. Due to the high column of smoke, local authorities urged residents to keep windows closed within a 5 km radius.

News of the World • December 10, 11:28 AM • 16063 views

In the Netherlands, a powerful explosion destroyed a residential building: at least five dead

In an apartment building in the Hague, a powerful explosion occurred, which claimed the lives of at least five people. Four victims were hospitalized, residents of 40 apartments were evacuated, and the police are looking for a car that quickly left the scene.

News of the World • December 8, 12:57 PM • 19661 views

NATO Commander: Europe must 'wake up' to win arms race

NATO Allied Commander-in-Chief Pierre Vandier called on Europe to change its approach to armaments due to excessive bureaucracy. He emphasized the need to take more risks and invest in space, IT and military mobility.

News of the World • November 26, 08:08 AM • 14572 views

Establishment of an Application Review Commission for Ukraine: the third preparatory meeting was held in The Hague

The Hague hosted the third preparatory meeting for the establishment of an international Commission of Inquiry for Ukraine. Twelve new countries have joined the initiative, bringing the total number of states and the EU to 43.

War • November 15, 08:16 PM • 36014 views

ICC to investigate case against its chief prosecutor accused of harassment - media

The ICC's governing body will launch an external investigation into Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan over allegations of sexual harassment. Khan is called upon to temporarily step down from his post during the investigation.

News of the World • November 9, 07:50 AM • 20873 views

We shared our experience with Europeans. Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on digital photo image analysis in Hague

The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on the analysis of digital photographic images in Hague.

War • October 28, 10:38 AM • 15048 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves to become 33rd NATO member

The Ukrainian president said that the invitation to NATO would strengthen the country diplomatically. Zelenskyy thanked NATO members for their help and expects financial support of €40 billion.

War • October 17, 07:37 PM • 41748 views

Ukraine calls on Brazil to arrest Putin if he attends G20 summit

Andrey Kostin called on Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.

War • October 14, 01:50 PM • 17782 views

NATO is considering developing a new strategy for Russia: Media get details

NATO defense ministers will begin to rethink the decade-old policy towards Russia due to the threat from the Kremlin. The alliance plans to develop a new strategy by the 2025 summit, taking into account changes in relations with Russia.

War • October 11, 05:45 PM • 38560 views

Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on the executions of Ukrainian soldiers: ICC can take up these cases

The Chief Prosecutor of the ICC has declared the court's jurisdiction to investigate the executions of prisoners of war in Ukraine. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.

War • October 9, 08:29 AM • 13872 views

Ukraine Calls on the Hague Tribunal to Order Russia to Dismantle the Kerch Bridge

Ukraine asks the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague to order Russia to dismantle the Kerch Bridge to restore shipping. Zolotareva calls for an end to Russia's violations of international maritime law.

War • October 3, 06:10 PM • 30742 views

Hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea began in Hague

Hearings on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia over violations of the law of the sea have begun in The Hague. Ukraine demands to restore its rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

War • September 23, 01:55 PM • 16628 views

Hearings on Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea begin in Hague today

The arbitration hearing on the rights in the Black and Azov Seas, initiated by Ukraine against Russia, will start on September 23, 2024. The proceedings will take place at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Politics • September 23, 06:00 AM • 13923 views

Ukraine v. Russia: Hearing on the merits of the case on Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereign rights in the Black and Azov Seas to begin in The Hague on Monday

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague will begin hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea.

War • September 22, 11:41 AM • 50899 views
Exclusive

Results of psychological examinations of torture victims are important evidence of Russia's crimes against humanity - Oleksandr Ruvin

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, emphasized the importance of psychological examinations for documenting crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation. The results of these studies are key evidence in international courts.

War • September 18, 08:24 AM • 107102 views

Philippines accuses China of dangerous air force maneuvers over disputed South China Sea - Reuters

The Philippines and China have exchanged accusations after their planes collided over the disputed territory of the South China Sea.

News of the World • August 11, 04:05 PM • 38751 views

Blinken makes a statement on the anniversary of the downing of MH17: the United States is committed to holding Russia accountable for war crimes in its war against Ukraine

In a statement on the anniversary of the downing of MH17, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to holding Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of justice for the victims and support for Ukraine.

War • July 18, 06:35 AM • 112467 views

MFA on the anniversary of the MH17 disaster: the threat from Russia goes far beyond Ukraine

The downing of flight MH17 by Russia 10 years ago showed that Russia's violation of international law and threat to the international legal order goes far beyond Ukraine.

War • July 17, 12:34 PM • 36628 views

Zelensky on MH17 tragedy: Russian responsibility for it is inevitable

On the 10th anniversary of the MH17 crash, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's responsibility is inevitable and all those responsible for this and other Russian war crimes will be punished as 298 people, including 80 children, died when Russian killers shot down the passenger plane.

War • July 17, 11:33 AM • 21693 views