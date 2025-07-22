$41.820.07
Kyiv • UNN

 842 views

The court in The Hague lifted the arrest of Gazprom's shares in gas production companies Wintershall Noordzee and Gazprom International Projects B.V. The arrest was imposed at the suit of Ukrainian companies, but the court decided that this could violate the principle of state immunity.

Dutch court lifted the arrest of local assets of Russian Gazprom

The court in The Hague, Netherlands, has lifted the seizure of assets belonging to the Russian energy giant Gazprom, according to a decision published on the court's website, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The decision, issued last week, states that it concerns Gazprom's stakes in the gas production companies Wintershall Noordzee and Gazprom International Projects B.V.

"The seizure was imposed within the framework of two separate lawsuits filed by Ukrainian companies Slavutich-Invest and Zhniva in connection with damages related to Russia's actions in Ukraine," the publication writes.

However, the Dutch court ruled that the seizure of Gazprom's assets could violate the principle of state immunity, meaning that Dutch courts cannot judge the actions of another state or state entity, the publication notes.

Naftogaz initiated the collection of 1.3 billion dollars from Russian Gazprom24.06.25, 14:02 • 2988 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Gazprom
Reuters
The Hague
Netherlands
Ukraine
