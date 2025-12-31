European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt

Europeans can provide 10,000 to 15,000 troops to ensure Ukraine's security, WELT reports, writes UNN.

Several European states have developed plans to ensure a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Between 10,000 and 15,000 troops from European countries could be deployed during the first six months. - according to WELT.

Details

Diplomatic sources in Brussels stated that the plans were developed "mainly by military experts from the British and French armed forces in cooperation with Brussels."

According to the report, "France and Great Britain are apparently ready to provide so-called robust security guarantees." This, according to the report, "would allow them to deploy ground troops to support peace if necessary." Both countries are reportedly ready to participate in monitoring a ceasefire even without a mandate from the United Nations or the European Union.

