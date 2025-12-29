Zelenskyy: the presence of international forces in Ukraine is a necessary component of security guarantees

The presence of international forces in Ukraine will strengthen the security mechanisms already proposed by partners. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

I believe that the presence of international troops is a real security guarantee, it strengthens the security guarantees that partners are already offering us. - said the President.

According to him, such a presence will give confidence primarily to Ukrainian citizens - both civilians and military, as well as Ukrainian businesses and international investors, that Russia will not launch a repeated aggression against peaceful Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for parliaments of the Coalition countries to ratify willing security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees must be supported by the US Congress and become part of the plan to end the war.