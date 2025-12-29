$42.060.13
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 24780 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 43755 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 49766 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 45295 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 36861 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 41870 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 50673 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 34654 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 45551 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
Zelenskyy: the presence of international forces in Ukraine is a necessary component of security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the presence of international forces in Ukraine will strengthen the security mechanisms proposed by partners. This will give confidence to citizens, businesses, and investors regarding the absence of repeated aggression by the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy: the presence of international forces in Ukraine is a necessary component of security guarantees

The presence of international forces in Ukraine will strengthen the security mechanisms already proposed by partners. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

I believe that the presence of international troops is a real security guarantee, it strengthens the security guarantees that partners are already offering us.

- said the President.

According to him, such a presence will give confidence primarily to Ukrainian citizens - both civilians and military, as well as Ukrainian businesses and international investors, that Russia will not launch a repeated aggression against peaceful Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for parliaments of the Coalition countries to ratify willing security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees must be supported by the US Congress and become part of the plan to end the war.

Olga Rozgon

Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine