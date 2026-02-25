$43.300.02
Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Europe and the West are not doing enough to ensure Ukraine's complete victory. He emphasized that Ukraine is critically dependent on technological support from the United States.

Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victory

Europe and the West are not doing enough to ensure Ukraine's complete victory, and abandoning the US is currently impossible. This was stated during the YES Meeting by former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, on one side of the "peace talks" table sits Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who "has repeatedly shown that he has no intention of truly seeking peace."

There is no evidence that any of this is real. Some of the proposed plans currently look like a purely abstract set of considerations. And I don't think we have a real chance of achieving peace.

- said Johnson.

He emphasized that Ukraine is effectively holding the front, but a strategic breakthrough has not been ensured by the West.

"The Ukrainian army is critically dependent on technological support from the US, and this is a reality that cannot be embellished with political rhetoric. Europe also recognizes its own inadequacy. Europe is doing too little, the US is doing too little," the politician summarized.

Recall

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Europe to genuinely support Ukraine by providing it with all weapons, including long-range missiles. He emphasized the need to stop the activities of Russia's "shadow fleet" and unfreeze Russian assets.

Boris Johnson calls on West to send "peaceful ground forces" to Ukraine21.02.26, 21:57 • 6579 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Great Britain
Europe
Ukraine
Boris Johnson