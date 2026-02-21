$43.270.00
Boris Johnson calls on West to send "peaceful ground forces" to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposes that the West deploy troops in Ukraine. He believes this would help deter Russian occupiers and demonstrate support.

Boris Johnson calls on West to send "peaceful ground forces" to Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that Western countries should send "peaceful ground forces" to Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with BBC, as reported by UNN.

Details

Johnson criticized Western countries for their indecisiveness and unwillingness to punish Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, starting from 2014. At that time, Russia occupied and annexed Crimea, began an undeclared war in Donbas, denying its involvement, and in 2022 launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling it a "special military operation."

According to Johnson, the caution with which the West increased arms supplies to Ukraine was paid for with the lives of Ukrainians. He urged not to delay, but to send a military contingent to Ukraine to deter Russian occupiers.

If we plan to deploy troops on the ground after the war, after Putin agrees to a ceasefire, then why not do it now? So that these people are not involved in combat operations. I see no logical reason why we should not send peaceful ground forces there to demonstrate our support, our constitutional support for a free, independent Ukraine.

- Johnson stated.

Recall

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Europe to truly support Ukraine by providing it with all weapons, including long-range missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Great Britain
Crimea
Ukraine
Boris Johnson