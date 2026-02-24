$43.300.02
Nordic and Baltic leaders condemn Russian aggression and call for a ceasefire - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The leaders of Ukraine and the NB8 countries condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and call for an immediate end to the invasion. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and its Euro-Atlantic path.

Nordic and Baltic leaders condemn Russian aggression and call for a ceasefire - statement

The leaders of Ukraine and the Nordic and Baltic countries (NB8) "unequivocally condemn" Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and call on Russia to immediately cease its illegal invasion and agree to a ceasefire. This is stated in a joint statement by the leaders on the occasion of four years of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The parties expressed their deepest condolences to all those affected by Russia's aggressive war, including the families of the dead and wounded, as well as all civilians who have suffered the devastating humanitarian, social, and economic consequences of the war.

We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We support all efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Any future peace agreement must be firmly based on international law. It cannot reward aggression, legitimize border changes by force, or leave Ukraine vulnerable to new military threats. Ukraine continues to demonstrate its readiness for peace talks, while Russia continues to stall.

- the statement says.

It is stated that a just and lasting peace requires reliable and legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine to prevent further aggression and ensure lasting stability throughout Europe.

We highly appreciate the important work of the Coalition of the Willing in this direction and reaffirm our continued participation in its activities. Ukraine's security is inextricably linked to Euro-Atlantic security. Every nation has the right to choose its future. We continue to exert maximum pressure on Russia, including through sanctions and countering the shadow fleet.

- the document says.

Estonia to chair NB8 format in 2026 from January 1: support for Ukraine among priorities31.12.25, 21:18 • 4394 views

The NB8 countries also expressed their determination to:

  • continue to provide significant military assistance to Ukraine, including through contributions within the PURL mechanism;
    • provide additional support to ensure energy supplies, as well as protect and restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, amounting to at least 918 million euros for this winter and the rest of the year;
      • continue to support Ukraine's recovery efforts and contribute to its long-term reconstruction and modernization;
        • facilitate ongoing international efforts to hold Russia accountable for violations of international law and reaffirm their commitment to ensuring full accountability;
          • support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full European and Euro-Atlantic integration, including EU and NATO membership.

            "The Nordic and Baltic countries will continue to play a leading role in strengthening our common security and supporting Ukraine and its people in their struggle for a just and lasting peace. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the universal principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the signatories summarized.

            For reference

            The statement was signed by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

            Recall

            In January, the foreign ministers of the NB8 format issued a joint statement demanding that the Kremlin immediately cease attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukrainian cities. The diplomats emphasized that the deliberate destruction of the energy system in harsh winter conditions is a violation of international humanitarian law and has signs of war crimes.

            "It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggression23.11.25, 05:14 • 13252 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

