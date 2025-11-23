$42.150.00
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Leaders of the Nordic and Baltic Eight (NB8) countries reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, holding a conversation with President Zelenskyy. They emphasized Ukraine's readiness for negotiations, while Russia continues its brutal attacks.

"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggression

The Nordic and Baltic Eight (NB8) countries reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. This was stated in a joint statement by the leaders of the NB8 countries, published on the website of the Swedish government, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the day before, the leaders of the NB8 member countries held a conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We - the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries - spoke with President Zelenskyy today. From the very beginning of Russia's aggressive war, we have stood by Ukraine and will continue to do so. Our determination stems from the fact that we know that this is not only about Ukraine's security, but also about global security in Europe.

- the signatories note.

They indicate that Ukraine consistently demonstrates its seriousness about peace.

We commend President Zelenskyy's efforts to guide Ukraine through these very difficult times. Ukraine remains ready for negotiations and, as President Zelenskyy stated, is working on a document prepared by the United States. Russia has not yet committed to a ceasefire or any steps leading to peace. Instead, Russia continues its brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.

- the statement says.

Ukrainian advisors to work in Switzerland tomorrow: Zelenskyy on peace plan negotiations22.11.25, 20:29 • 6134 views

NB8 leaders emphasize that solutions that respect Ukraine's sovereignty and will bring greater security and stability to Ukraine and Europe "have our full support."

We will continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen Europe's defense to deter further Russian aggression. As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, we will also support increased sanctions and broader economic measures.

- the signatories emphasized.

Finally, they addressed the Ukrainian people.

"Your determination, steadfastness, and courage have truly been admirable since the beginning of the war. We want you to know that you are not alone and can count on our support," the NB8 leaders promised.

Recall

Immediately after the opening of the G20 summit, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany met to discuss US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine. Other leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan also joined the meeting, working to adapt the American plan.

The US is working on a revised peace plan for Ukraine, the provisions of the agreement may still change - Axios22.11.25, 22:35 • 3068 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Sweden
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine