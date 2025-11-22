$42.150.00
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian advisors to work in Switzerland tomorrow: Zelenskyy on peace plan negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Ukrainian advisors will work in Switzerland tomorrow with representatives from the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement. President Zelenskyy announced that the absolute majority of European leaders are ready to help and join the consultations.

Ukrainian advisors will work in Switzerland tomorrow with representatives from the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports UNN.

Our advisors will work in Switzerland tomorrow – representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and the E3 format, namely: Britain, France, and Germany.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the absolute majority of European leaders are ready to help and join. Consultations are currently underway at various levels, and the activity of everyone who seeks a true and lasting peace matters.

Recall

National security advisors from E3 countries will meet in Geneva on Sunday with representatives from the European Union, the US, and Ukraine to discuss Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

As UNN wrote, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the start of consultations between Ukraine and the US on possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches the process with a clear understanding of its interests and will act responsibly.

Earlier, the President's Office announced that consultations on steps to end the war would take place in the coming days, by agreement with partners, and that the composition of Ukraine's delegation had been approved.

Antonina Tumanova

