Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

In addition, according to The Guardian, citing diplomatic sources, Italy will send its representative to participate in the negotiations on Ukraine in Geneva on Sunday, along with national security advisers from the E3 countries and the European Union, as well as American and Ukrainian officials.

Sources said Fabrizio Saggio would represent Italy.

National security advisers from the E3 countries will meet in Geneva on Sunday with representatives of the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine to discuss Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

As UNN wrote, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced the start of consultations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches the process with a clear understanding of its interests and will act responsibly.

Earlier, the President's Office announced that consultations on steps to end the war would take place these days in agreement with partners and that the composition of the Ukrainian delegation had been approved.