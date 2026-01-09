Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 8% year-on-year in December 2025 from 9.3% in November, according to State Statistics Service data, UNN reports.

Details

Consumer market inflation in December compared to November was 0.2%, and compared to December 2024, it was 8.0%.

Core inflation in December 2025 compared to November was 0.1%, and compared to December 2024, it was 8.0%.

Food and Goods Prices

In the consumer market in December, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages generally remained unchanged, rising by 10.2% year-on-year.

At the same time, in December, prices for eggs, processed grain products, fish and fish products, bread, sunflower oil, lard, vegetables, beef, and milk increased by 5.6-0.7%. Meanwhile, prices for fruits, sugar, poultry meat, pork, rice, fermented milk products, non-alcoholic beverages, and butter decreased by 4.1-0.2% over the month.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.0% in December, which is associated with a 1.9% rise in tobacco product prices.

Clothing and footwear became 3.9% cheaper over the month, including footwear by 4.4% and clothing by 3.6%.

Cost of Services

Utility prices (housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels) increased by 0.1% over the month, and by 2.3% year-on-year.

Transport prices increased by 0.7% in December, mainly due to a 1.3% rise in railway passenger transport fares and a 1.1% increase in fuel and lubricants. The annual increase in transport prices was 6.1%.

Education services did not change in price over the month. The annual increase was 14.4%.

Healthcare services became 0.3% cheaper in December, with an annual increase of 6%.

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

