01:30 PM • 496 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 644 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 466 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 3742 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 1738 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 10217 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 11585 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 13308 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 11636 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 12540 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

Consumer inflation in Ukraine in December 2025 slowed to 8% year-on-year. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages remained unchanged, while transport became 0.7% more expensive.

Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 8% year-on-year in December 2025 from 9.3% in November, according to State Statistics Service data, UNN reports.

Details

Consumer market inflation in December compared to November was 0.2%, and compared to December 2024, it was 8.0%.

Core inflation in December 2025 compared to November was 0.1%, and compared to December 2024, it was 8.0%.

Food and Goods Prices

In the consumer market in December, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages generally remained unchanged, rising by 10.2% year-on-year.

At the same time, in December, prices for eggs, processed grain products, fish and fish products, bread, sunflower oil, lard, vegetables, beef, and milk increased by 5.6-0.7%. Meanwhile, prices for fruits, sugar, poultry meat, pork, rice, fermented milk products, non-alcoholic beverages, and butter decreased by 4.1-0.2% over the month.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.0% in December, which is associated with a 1.9% rise in tobacco product prices.

Clothing and footwear became 3.9% cheaper over the month, including footwear by 4.4% and clothing by 3.6%.

Cost of Services

Utility prices (housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels) increased by 0.1% over the month, and by 2.3% year-on-year.

Transport prices increased by 0.7% in December, mainly due to a 1.3% rise in railway passenger transport fares and a 1.1% increase in fuel and lubricants. The annual increase in transport prices was 6.1%.

Education services did not change in price over the month. The annual increase was 14.4%.

Healthcare services became 0.3% cheaper in December, with an annual increase of 6%.

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

Foreign trade deficit increased by half: with whom and what Ukraine trades10.12.25, 15:11 • 2925 views

Julia Shramko

