Bring Kids Back UA spoke about how children, returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation, are being reintegrated.
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
Foreign trade deficit increased by half: with whom and what Ukraine trades

Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods for January-November 2025 reached $38.6 billion, which is 52.6% more than last year. Imports amounted to $75.4 billion, exports - $36.8 billion, trade turnover - $112.2 billion.

Foreign trade deficit increased by half: with whom and what Ukraine trades

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods in January-November of this year amounted to $38.6 billion, which is 52.6% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, reports UNN.

Details

In the 11 months of 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $112.2 billion. From January to November 2025, goods worth $75.4 billion were imported into Ukraine, and $36.8 billion were exported. At the same time, taxed imports amounted to $57.6 billion, or 76% of the total volume of imported goods.

Countries from which the most goods were imported to Ukraine:

  • China — $17 billion;
    • Poland — $7.1 billion;
      • Germany — $5.9 billion.

        The largest exports from Ukraine went to:

        • Poland — $4.6 billion;
          • Turkey — $2.5 billion;
            • Germany — $2.2 billion.

              In the total volume of goods imported in January-November 2025, 67% were the following categories of goods:

              • machinery, equipment and transport — $30.2 billion;
                • chemical industry products — $11.4 billion;
                  • fuel and energy — $9.4 billion.

                    The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included:

                    • food products — $20.4 billion;
                      • metals and articles thereof — $4.3 billion;
                        • machinery, equipment and transport — $3.4 billion.

                          Julia Shramko

                          Economy
                          Technology
                          State budget
                          Energy
                          State Customs Service of Ukraine
                          Germany
                          China
                          Turkey
                          Ukraine
                          Poland