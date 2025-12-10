Foreign trade deficit increased by half: with whom and what Ukraine trades

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods in January-November of this year amounted to $38.6 billion, which is 52.6% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, reports UNN.

In the 11 months of 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $112.2 billion. From January to November 2025, goods worth $75.4 billion were imported into Ukraine, and $36.8 billion were exported. At the same time, taxed imports amounted to $57.6 billion, or 76% of the total volume of imported goods.

Countries from which the most goods were imported to Ukraine:

China — $17 billion;

Poland — $7.1 billion;

Germany — $5.9 billion.

The largest exports from Ukraine went to:

Poland — $4.6 billion;

Turkey — $2.5 billion;

Germany — $2.2 billion.

In the total volume of goods imported in January-November 2025, 67% were the following categories of goods:

machinery, equipment and transport — $30.2 billion;

chemical industry products — $11.4 billion;

fuel and energy — $9.4 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included:

food products — $20.4 billion;

metals and articles thereof — $4.3 billion;

machinery, equipment and transport — $3.4 billion.

