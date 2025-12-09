Global trade to grow 7% and exceed record $35 trillion, UN agency predicts

49.020.03
06:20 PM • 2566 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
03:34 PM • 17181 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 20969 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 19714 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 26920 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 47367 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28556 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30916 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40949 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34542 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 20921 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 23860 views
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to courtDecember 9, 11:19 AM • 12181 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 23032 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine02:57 PM • 6500 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 17192 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 23141 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 47367 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 17204 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 62303 views
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 2628 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 25006 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 27394 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 63963 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 69503 views
Global trade to grow 7% and exceed record $35 trillion, UN agency predicts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicts a 7% growth in global trade this year, exceeding $35 trillion. The expansion of trade continues despite global challenges and geopolitical tensions.

Global trade to grow 7% and exceed record $35 trillion, UN agency predicts

Global trade is expected to grow by approximately 7% this year and has every chance of exceeding a record $35 trillion. This was announced on Tuesday by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the expansion of global trade continues despite a number of global challenges.

New data confirms that trade continued to expand throughout the second half of 2025, even despite geopolitical tensions, higher costs, and uneven global demand slowing the pace of growth.

– the agency reported.

Average salary in Ukraine increased by 2.7% in a month: where do they pay the most?29.10.25, 13:59 • 3392 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Ukraine