Global trade to grow 7% and exceed record $35 trillion, UN agency predicts

Global trade is expected to grow by approximately 7% this year and has every chance of exceeding a record $35 trillion. This was announced on Tuesday by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, writes UNN.

According to the agency, the expansion of global trade continues despite a number of global challenges.

New data confirms that trade continued to expand throughout the second half of 2025, even despite geopolitical tensions, higher costs, and uneven global demand slowing the pace of growth. – the agency reported.

