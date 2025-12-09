Global trade to grow 7% and exceed record $35 trillion, UN agency predicts
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicts a 7% growth in global trade this year, exceeding $35 trillion. The expansion of trade continues despite global challenges and geopolitical tensions.
Global trade is expected to grow by approximately 7% this year and has every chance of exceeding a record $35 trillion. This was announced on Tuesday by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, writes UNN.
Details
According to the agency, the expansion of global trade continues despite a number of global challenges.
New data confirms that trade continued to expand throughout the second half of 2025, even despite geopolitical tensions, higher costs, and uneven global demand slowing the pace of growth.
Average salary in Ukraine increased by 2.7% in a month: where do they pay the most?29.10.25, 13:59 • 3392 views