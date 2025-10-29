Average salary in Ukraine increased by 2.7% in a month: where do they pay the most?
Kyiv • UNN
The average salary in Ukraine reached UAH 26,6233 in September. Over the month, this indicator increased by 2.7%, according to the State Statistics Service.
The average salary in Ukraine in September reached UAH 26,6233, an increase of 2.7% over the month, according to data from the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.
Details
By type of activity, as reported, salaries varied as follows:
- agriculture, forestry and fishing - UAH 25,727 (+2.4%);
- of which agriculture - UAH 25,279 (+0.7%);
- industry - UAH 29,954 (+3.5%);
- construction - UAH 24,456 (+6.3%);
- wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - UAH 31,266 (+0.4%);
- transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - UAH 27,793 (+6.7%);
- land and pipeline transport - UAH 25,626 (+11.3%);
- water transport - UAH 25,601 (+2.9%);
- air transport - UAH 57,028 (-1%);
- warehousing and support activities for transportation - UAH 29,704 (+4.3%);
- postal and courier activities - UAH 18,682 (+0.3%);
- temporary accommodation and food service activities - UAH 18,807 (-1%);
- information and telecommunications - UAH 64,330 (-1.4%);
- financial and insurance activities - UAH 50,706 (-3%);
- real estate operations - UAH 23,011 (-0.2%);
- professional, scientific and technical activities - UAH 35,166 (+3.7%);
- of which scientific research and development - UAH 26,926 (+4.8%);
- administrative and support service activities - UAH 20,490 (+2%);
- public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - UAH 32,871 (-6.4%);
- education - UAH 16,901 (+17.1%);
- health care and social assistance - UAH 18,373 (-4.8%);
- of which health care - UAH 18,469 (-4.7%);
- arts, sports, entertainment and recreation - UAH 19,319 (+4.4%);
- creative, arts and entertainment activities - UAH 14,809 (+5.7%);
- libraries, archives, museums and other cultural institutions - UAH 15,236 (+6%);
- other service activities - UAH 29,577 (+2%).
In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy16.04.25, 16:20 • 6884 views