Average salary in Ukraine increased by 2.7% in a month: where do they pay the most?

Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4624 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6588 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 14276 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 12789 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51155 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 43202 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 44508 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113527 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 58944 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54072 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South KoreaOctober 29, 04:30 AM • 38941 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 53742 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32665 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24461 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctions08:48 AM • 12927 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 4624 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 14276 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 12635 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 51155 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 53995 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 24673 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 32872 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 29615 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 31854 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 39258 views
Forbes

Average salary in Ukraine increased by 2.7% in a month: where do they pay the most?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

The average salary in Ukraine reached UAH 26,6233 in September. Over the month, this indicator increased by 2.7%, according to the State Statistics Service.

Average salary in Ukraine increased by 2.7% in a month: where do they pay the most?

The average salary in Ukraine in September reached UAH 26,6233, an increase of 2.7% over the month, according to data from the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Details

By type of activity, as reported, salaries varied as follows:

  • agriculture, forestry and fishing - UAH 25,727 (+2.4%);
    • of which agriculture - UAH 25,279 (+0.7%);
      • industry - UAH 29,954 (+3.5%);
        • construction - UAH 24,456 (+6.3%);
          • wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - UAH 31,266 (+0.4%);
            • transport, warehousing, postal and courier activities - UAH 27,793 (+6.7%);
              • land and pipeline transport - UAH 25,626 (+11.3%);
                • water transport - UAH 25,601 (+2.9%);
                  • air transport - UAH 57,028 (-1%);
                    • warehousing and support activities for transportation - UAH 29,704 (+4.3%);
                      • postal and courier activities - UAH 18,682 (+0.3%);
                        • temporary accommodation and food service activities - UAH 18,807 (-1%);
                          • information and telecommunications - UAH 64,330 (-1.4%);
                            • financial and insurance activities - UAH 50,706 (-3%);
                              • real estate operations - UAH 23,011 (-0.2%);
                                • professional, scientific and technical activities - UAH 35,166 (+3.7%);
                                  • of which scientific research and development - UAH 26,926 (+4.8%);
                                    • administrative and support service activities - UAH 20,490 (+2%);
                                      • public administration and defense; compulsory social insurance - UAH 32,871 (-6.4%);
                                        • education - UAH 16,901 (+17.1%);
                                          • health care and social assistance - UAH 18,373 (-4.8%);
                                            • of which health care - UAH 18,469 (-4.7%);
                                              • arts, sports, entertainment and recreation - UAH 19,319 (+4.4%);
                                                • creative, arts and entertainment activities - UAH 14,809 (+5.7%);
                                                  • libraries, archives, museums and other cultural institutions - UAH 15,236 (+6%);
                                                    • other service activities - UAH 29,577 (+2%).

                                                      In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy16.04.25, 16:20 • 6884 views

                                                      Julia Shramko

                                                      SocietyEconomy
                                                      Ukraine