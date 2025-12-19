$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 4252 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 6008 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13947 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13759 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13281 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15276 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 12548 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19493 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10960 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14650 views

Russian border guards on a hovercraft crossed the control line on the Narva River, landing on Estonian territory. Estonia has intensified patrols and will summon the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy for explanations.

Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia

An incident involving Russian border guards occurred on the Estonian-Russian border section on the Narva River, leading to increased patrolling and a diplomatic reaction from Tallinn. This is reported by UNN with reference to err.ee.

Details

According to the Estonian side, a hovercraft with Russian border guards was spotted near Vasknarva pier on Wednesday morning.

Three men in uniform disembarked and walked along the pier, crossing the control line from Russian territory into Estonian land, after which they returned to the vessel and headed back. The incident occurred before the Estonian authorities had a chance to question or detain them.

It is noted that the Estonian border guard service promptly dispatched several patrols to the scene.

Eight "frontline" EU countries demand defense funding amid growing Russian threat - Politico16.12.25, 11:27 • 3339 views

Eerik Purgel, head of the Eastern Prefecture Border Guard Bureau, reported that the fact of border crossing was documented, an initial inspection was carried out, and official contact was established with the Russian side to obtain explanations. It was also decided to intensify patrolling in the area.

The Estonian Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that the motives for the actions of the Russian border guards remain unknown. The incident did not pose a direct threat to security, but the presence of police and border guards significantly increased.

Europe fears war expansion if Russia wins in Ukraine - WSJ17.12.25, 08:35 • 24329 views

As the publication writes, Vasknarva pier is partially located on Estonian territory, so the event was qualified as crossing the control line. No arrests were made, as the participants in the incident managed to return to Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to summon the chargé d'affaires of the Russian embassy for explanations.

The Vasknarva area is considered sensitive because Russian vessels from the Narva River to Lake Peipus pass through a section under Estonian control. For this, an agreed notification procedure is in place, which, according to the Estonian authorities, was not followed in this case. The control line here has existed since Soviet times and became a state border after Estonia regained independence.

Recall

Estonia began construction of the first five of 600 defensive bunkers on the border with the Russian Federation, which are to be built by the end of 2027. These structures are designed to protect soldiers from artillery shells and are part of the Baltic defense line against potential attacks.

Russian attack on Odesa region: traffic restricted to certain border crossing points with Moldova18.12.25, 18:01 • 31832 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia