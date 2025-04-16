In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy

In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased from 21,473 to 24,153 hryvnias, which represents an increase of more than 25%. The largest growth was recorded in the fields of information, telecommunications and construction.

In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy

The trend of increasing average monthly wages continues in Ukraine. In 2024, it increased from 21,473 to 24,153 hryvnias. UNN writes about this with reference to the monitoring of the Ministry of Economy.

The trend of wage increases continues. Thus, according to the State Statistics Service, in 2024, the average monthly salary of full-time employees amounted to UAH 21,473 (23.1% more than in 2023), in the IV quarter of 2024 - UAH 24,153 (an increase of 25.6%, respectively)

- the message says.

Details

According to the information on the work.ua website, this trend continues. The salaries for the following types of economic activity (NACE) grew at the highest rates in 2024 compared to 2023: "Information and telecommunications" (by 38.2%), "Construction" (by 34.0%), "Provision of other types of services" (by 32.2%).

For comparison, in 2021, the highest growth rates were observed in the NACE "Temporary accommodation and catering organization" (by 41.8%), "Health care and social assistance" (by 31.3%), "Art, sports, entertainment and recreation" (by 30.0%).

At the same time, the TOP-3 leaders in terms of salary levels for 2023-2024 have not changed: "Information and telecommunications", "Financial and insurance activities", "Professional, scientific and technical activities".

Main factors influencing the level of wages:

  • stimulating - growth of economic activity, a significant number of able-bodied people abroad (migrants) and in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which creates significant structural imbalances in the labor market and a shortage of personnel;
    • restraining - significant production costs due to significant permanent destruction of funds, energy infrastructure. Expensive logistics also have an impact.

      Addition

      Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that an increase in the minimum wage is not provided for in 2025.

      The average salary in the central state bodies of Ukraine in February of this year amounted to 51.4 thousand hryvnias, an increase against 44.4 thousand last year. It increased by 15.8%.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      EconomyFinance
      Ukraine
      Denis Shmyhal
