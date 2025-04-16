In 2024, the average monthly salary in Ukraine increased by more than 25% - Ministry of Economy

The trend of increasing average monthly wages continues in Ukraine. In 2024, it increased from 21,473 to 24,153 hryvnias. UNN writes about this with reference to the monitoring of the Ministry of Economy.

The trend of wage increases continues. Thus, according to the State Statistics Service, in 2024, the average monthly salary of full-time employees amounted to UAH 21,473 (23.1% more than in 2023), in the IV quarter of 2024 - UAH 24,153 (an increase of 25.6%, respectively) - the message says.

Details

According to the information on the work.ua website, this trend continues. The salaries for the following types of economic activity (NACE) grew at the highest rates in 2024 compared to 2023: "Information and telecommunications" (by 38.2%), "Construction" (by 34.0%), "Provision of other types of services" (by 32.2%).

For comparison, in 2021, the highest growth rates were observed in the NACE "Temporary accommodation and catering organization" (by 41.8%), "Health care and social assistance" (by 31.3%), "Art, sports, entertainment and recreation" (by 30.0%).

At the same time, the TOP-3 leaders in terms of salary levels for 2023-2024 have not changed: "Information and telecommunications", "Financial and insurance activities", "Professional, scientific and technical activities".

Main factors influencing the level of wages:

stimulating - growth of economic activity, a significant number of able-bodied people abroad (migrants) and in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which creates significant structural imbalances in the labor market and a shortage of personnel;

restraining - significant production costs due to significant permanent destruction of funds, energy infrastructure. Expensive logistics also have an impact.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that an increase in the minimum wage is not provided for in 2025.

The average salary in the central state bodies of Ukraine in February of this year amounted to 51.4 thousand hryvnias, an increase against 44.4 thousand last year. It increased by 15.8%.