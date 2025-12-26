The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss

In 2026, viewers can expect a real kaleidoscope of high-profile movie premieres — from Mario's cosmic adventures and large-scale battles in the Mortal Kombat universe to eerie survival games, a return to a galaxy far, far away, and new animated journeys. UNN offers a selection of films that can be watched next year.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Trying to prevent Princess Peach's abduction, Mario finds himself in space, where he meets Rosalina, the guardian of small star-shaped creatures called Lumas. She tells him that in the past, Bowser attacked her home — the Comet Observatory, a kind of spaceship — and stole its power source, the Power Stars, which caused the observatory to get stuck in space. After this, Mario embarks on a dangerous journey to collect the Power Stars, restore the observatory's operation, and, of course, save Peach.

• Genre: adventure, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic;

• Actors: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 02.04.2026.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

In the sequel to the intense horror saga, Grace, who miraculously survived the bloody massacre of the Le Domas family, finds herself in an even more brutal game. This time, her estranged sister Faith, played by Kathryn Newton, appears alongside her, and only one will be able to escape. To survive, Grace must win the Supreme seat on the Council, but four other influential families are also vying for it. At stake is absolute power, and the struggle turns into a deadly hunt with maximum stakes.

• Genre: horror, comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett;

• Actors: Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sean Hatosy, Elijah Wood;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 09.04.2026.

Mortal Kombat II

Fan-favorite champions, joined this time by Johnny Cage himself, clash in a large-scale confrontation. They will have to unite forces in a decisive battle to stop Shao Kahn's dark reign, which threatens the very existence of Earthrealm and all its defenders. The fate of the world is at stake, and every fight could be the last. This is a story of rebellion without limits and battle without compromise.

• Genre: action, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Simon McQuoid;

• Actors: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada.

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 07.05.2026.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Although the brutal Empire has fallen, its former warlords are still active in various corners of the galaxy. The New Republic seeks to preserve the gains of the Rebellion and therefore turns to the famous Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young ward Grogu for help. Together, they embark on the most dangerous mission of their lives, which will bring them new allies, deadly enemies, and trials that will forever change their path.

• Genre: science fiction, adventure, action, fantasy;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Jon Favreau;

• Actors: Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 21.05.2026.

Moana

Young Moana answers the call of the Ocean and leaves the confines of her native island of Motunui for the first time. She embarks on a dangerous journey to restore the well-being of her people, and her partner is the daring and legendary demigod Maui. Ahead of them are distant islands, turbulent waters, the warlike Kakamora tribes, mythical creatures, and trials that will forever change their characters. On this journey, Moana and Maui must discover their own strength and understand that true power is born from courage, purpose, and the sincere voice of the heart.

• Genre: adventure, comedy;

• Country: USA;

• Directors: Thomas Kail;

• Actors: Catherine Laga'aia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 09.07.2026.