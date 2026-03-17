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Interpol has issued a search warrant for five individuals suspected of kidnapping and murdering Ukrainian Komarov in Bali

Kyiv • UNN

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At Indonesia's request, three Ukrainians, a Russian, and a Kazakh are being sought. They are suspected of kidnapping and murdering Ihor Komarov, whose remains were found in Bali.

Interpol has issued a search warrant for five individuals suspected of kidnapping and murdering Ukrainian Komarov in Bali
Ihor Komarov

Interpol, at the request of Indonesian law enforcement, has issued "red notices" for five suspects in kidnapping, extortion, and murder, who are allegedly involved in the killing of Ukrainian Ihor Komarov in Bali. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Interpol website.

Details

Thus, Interpol is searching for 29-year-old Russian Mykola Petryk, 27-year-old Kazakh Vladyslav Akhanov, as well as three Ukrainians - 34-year-old Denys Halushko, 28-year-old Roman Melnyk, and 42-year-old Vasyl Nemesh.

All five are wanted on suspicion of kidnapping, extortion, and murder.

Addition

Indonesian police are investigating the alleged kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov on the island of Bali. Law enforcement officers are checking a video circulating on social media, where a man claims to have been beaten and asks relatives to pay a ransom, and have already interviewed a number of witnesses.

Earlier, Indonesian law enforcement confirmed that the dismembered remains found in eastern Bali belong to the missing 28-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Komarov. DNA tests of the parents matched the samples of body parts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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