We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27361 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

News by theme

Trump's new tariffs will hit clothing and sneaker retailers: H&M, Nike and Adidas shares have already fallen

Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.

Economy • April 4, 06:44 AM • 7418 views

Plane with 200 passengers turned around over the Indian Ocean due to a passenger: details of the incident

A Jetstar plane flying from Bali to Melbourne with 200 passengers turned back due to an inadequate passenger who tried to open the door. The offender was removed from the flight.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 PM • 8064 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742768 views

More than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050 - study

By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.

Society • March 4, 08:19 AM • 23160 views

Turkey will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas by the end of the year

By the end of the year, Turkey will receive 1. 3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas through Iran. This is the first pipeline gas supply in 20 years from a country with which Turkey has no common border.

News of the World • February 13, 01:55 AM • 29120 views

Floods and landslides in Indonesia claim 21 lives

Floods and landslides in Central Java province have left 21 people dead, 13 injured and 300 evacuated. The disaster destroyed 25 houses, a dam and three bridges, and rescuers are searching for five missing people.

News of the World • January 23, 03:10 PM • 23261 views

Current La Niña phenomenon is weaker than expected - climatologists

A new climatic phenomenon, La Niña, has begun in the Pacific Ocean, which will be shorter and weaker than the previous ones. The phenomenon may cause an increase in precipitation in South America and increase hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

News of the World • January 20, 11:58 AM • 53349 views

China cuts purchases of Russian coal in 2024

China reduced its imports of Russian coal by 7% in 2024, increasing purchases from Australia by 59%. China's total coal imports reached a record 547.2 million tons, accounting for 41% of the world total.

Economy • January 20, 11:32 AM • 32794 views

Nigeria joins BRICS as a partner country

Brazil has announced the acceptance of Nigeria as a new partner in the BRICS. The world's sixth most populous country will join the multinational bloc along with eight other members.

News of the World • January 18, 08:59 AM • 28877 views

The discovery of Cherax pulverulentus: a popular aquarium animal turned out to be a crayfish species unknown to science

Czech zoologists have discovered a new species of crayfish, Cherax pulverulentus, which has been living in aquariums around the world for 20 years. The animal comes from New Guinea and has two different colors - purple and blue.

News of the World • January 13, 04:48 PM • 37561 views

Indonesia will not lift the ban on the iPhone 16 even with $1 billion in investments from Apple

Indonesia refused to issue a permit for the sale of the iPhone 16, despite Apple's promise to invest $1 billion in an AirTag factory. The reason is the failure to meet the requirement for 40% local components in smartphones.

Economy • January 8, 01:02 PM • 25477 views

Many flights from Bali are delayed: is this related to the virus outbreak in China?

Bloggers cannot fly out of Bali due to flight cancellations. The reasons cited are an outbreak of the virus in China and a possible volcanic eruption, although the airport is operating normally.

News of the World • January 6, 05:29 PM • 29719 views

Indonesia has become a new member of BRICS

The Government of Brazil has announced the official accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member. The decision was made on the basis of consensus after the presidential elections in Indonesia.

Economy • January 6, 05:20 PM • 37024 views

Zelensky appoints Ukraine's representative to international organizations in Vienna

The President of Ukraine has appointed Yuriy Vitrenko as Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna by Decree No. 881/2024. This appointment is part of a large-scale diplomatic reshuffle in Ukrainian missions abroad.

Announcements • December 26, 08:56 PM • 32774 views

Hundreds of directions for Ukraine: Zelensky outlines diplomats' tasks

The President of Ukraine has identified key tasks for diplomats for the next year. The priorities include work on NATO, sanctions against Russia and achieving a just peace by 2025.

Politics • December 22, 12:33 PM • 23485 views

Zelensky made large-scale reshuffle among ambassadors, including in China and Hungary: who was dismissed and appointed

The President of Ukraine dismissed ambassadors to Rwanda, Kenya, Slovenia, China, Indonesia, Japan, and Lithuania. New diplomats have been appointed in their place, in particular in Rwanda, the Philippines, Lithuania, Hungary, Slovenia, and Congo.

Politics • December 21, 10:39 AM • 18683 views

Ukrainian juniors become GAMMA world champions in mixed martial arts

The Ukrainian junior national team won first place at the GAMMA World Mixed Martial Arts Championships in Indonesia. The athletes won 17 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Sports • December 19, 02:44 AM • 15447 views

Global coal consumption will set a new record in 2024

The IEA predicts a historic high in coal use in 2024, despite climate warnings. China remains the largest consumer, using 4.9 billion tons of coal.

Economy • December 18, 03:23 PM • 19700 views

"People with a big head": discovered a new type of ancient man

In East Asia, a new species of ancient man Juluren has been discovered with a brain larger than that of modern Homo sapiens. The fossils found in China have unique characteristics that distinguish them from other known hominids.

News of the World • December 2, 12:24 PM • 113205 views

Million-dollar scam: a large-scale fraudulent scheme for the purchase of military uniforms is revealed

The Deputy Defense Minister and ex-MP was convicted of a large-scale scam involving the purchase of military uniforms through a Turkish company. The Різниця 10 million difference between the real and inflated cost settled in the pockets of the scheme's organizers.

Crimes and emergencies • November 28, 12:50 PM • 13950 views

Volcanic landscape from above: Iceland on fire due to eruption

The tenth volcanic eruption in three years has occurred on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland. Due to the threat of lava flows, the Blue Lagoon resort and 4000 local residents were evacuated.

News of the World • November 22, 04:37 PM • 18648 views

Indonesia makes a loud statement on China's territorial claims

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has declared the defense of the country's sovereignty in the South China Sea. Indonesia does not recognize China's territorial claims, despite the maritime agreement signed.

News of the World • November 14, 03:04 AM • 19245 views

Loneliness is almost 80% associated with the risk of depressive symptoms - large-scale study

A new study of 100,000 people from seven countries has found a link between loneliness and depression. The impact of loneliness on depression differs significantly between Asian and Western countries, and smoking and alcohol are important risk factors.

Health • November 6, 10:50 AM • 20676 views

Indonesia evacuates 16 000 people after Levotobi volcano erupts

Indonesian authorities evacuate 16,000 people due to the eruption of the Levotobi Laki Laki volcano. The disaster killed 9 people, injured 63, and damaged more than 2,300 houses.

News of the World • November 5, 08:36 AM • 16494 views

Indonesia and Russia launch first joint naval exercises

Five-day naval exercises between Indonesia and Russia started at the base of Surabaya and in the Java Sea. russia sent three corvettes, a tanker and a tugboat to participate in joint maneuvers.

News of the World • November 4, 09:31 AM • 18961 views

Volcanic eruption in Indonesia kills 6 people and damages monastery

Six people were killed in the eruption of the volcano Livotobi Laki Laki on the island of Flores in Indonesia. The volcano spewed ash to a height of 2 km, damaging villages and forcing the evacuation of 10,000 locals.

News of the World • November 4, 07:08 AM • 17219 views

Indonesia decides to block Google Pixel shortly after iPhone 16 ban

The Indonesian government has banned the sale of Google Pixel smartphones due to non-compliance with localization requirements. According to the rules, 40% of components for phones must be locally produced.

News of the World • November 1, 05:11 PM • 23595 views

Deadly fire at an oil factory in Jakarta: there are dead

A large-scale fire broke out at a vegetable oil factory in Jakarta, killing one person. 20 fire trucks fought the fire, which quickly engulfed the building.

News of the World • November 1, 04:52 AM • 19574 views

Indonesian authorities officially ban iPhone 16

Indonesian authorities have banned the sale of iPhone 16 due to non-compliance with the 40% local content requirement. About 9000 devices have already entered the country through passenger luggage, but their sale will be illegal.

News of the World • October 28, 01:39 PM • 16950 views

US to supply Taiwan with $2 billion worth of weapons tested in Ukraine

The Pentagon has approved the sale of NASAMS air defense systems and radar systems to Taiwan. The delivery includes advanced AMRAAM surface-to-air missiles successfully tested in Ukraine.

News of the World • October 26, 12:13 PM • 22392 views