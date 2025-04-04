Due to Trump's new tariffs on clothing manufacturers in Vietnam and Indonesia, prices for Nike and Adidas may rise. Shares of Nike, Adidas and Puma fell sharply after the tariff announcement.
A Jetstar plane flying from Bali to Melbourne with 200 passengers turned back due to an inadequate passenger who tried to open the door. The offender was removed from the flight.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.
By the end of the year, Turkey will receive 1. 3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas through Iran. This is the first pipeline gas supply in 20 years from a country with which Turkey has no common border.
Floods and landslides in Central Java province have left 21 people dead, 13 injured and 300 evacuated. The disaster destroyed 25 houses, a dam and three bridges, and rescuers are searching for five missing people.
A new climatic phenomenon, La Niña, has begun in the Pacific Ocean, which will be shorter and weaker than the previous ones. The phenomenon may cause an increase in precipitation in South America and increase hurricane activity in the Atlantic.
China reduced its imports of Russian coal by 7% in 2024, increasing purchases from Australia by 59%. China's total coal imports reached a record 547.2 million tons, accounting for 41% of the world total.
Brazil has announced the acceptance of Nigeria as a new partner in the BRICS. The world's sixth most populous country will join the multinational bloc along with eight other members.
Czech zoologists have discovered a new species of crayfish, Cherax pulverulentus, which has been living in aquariums around the world for 20 years. The animal comes from New Guinea and has two different colors - purple and blue.
Indonesia refused to issue a permit for the sale of the iPhone 16, despite Apple's promise to invest $1 billion in an AirTag factory. The reason is the failure to meet the requirement for 40% local components in smartphones.
Bloggers cannot fly out of Bali due to flight cancellations. The reasons cited are an outbreak of the virus in China and a possible volcanic eruption, although the airport is operating normally.
The Government of Brazil has announced the official accession of Indonesia to BRICS as a full member. The decision was made on the basis of consensus after the presidential elections in Indonesia.
The President of Ukraine has appointed Yuriy Vitrenko as Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna by Decree No. 881/2024. This appointment is part of a large-scale diplomatic reshuffle in Ukrainian missions abroad.
The President of Ukraine has identified key tasks for diplomats for the next year. The priorities include work on NATO, sanctions against Russia and achieving a just peace by 2025.
The President of Ukraine dismissed ambassadors to Rwanda, Kenya, Slovenia, China, Indonesia, Japan, and Lithuania. New diplomats have been appointed in their place, in particular in Rwanda, the Philippines, Lithuania, Hungary, Slovenia, and Congo.
The Ukrainian junior national team won first place at the GAMMA World Mixed Martial Arts Championships in Indonesia. The athletes won 17 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals.
The IEA predicts a historic high in coal use in 2024, despite climate warnings. China remains the largest consumer, using 4.9 billion tons of coal.
In East Asia, a new species of ancient man Juluren has been discovered with a brain larger than that of modern Homo sapiens. The fossils found in China have unique characteristics that distinguish them from other known hominids.
The Deputy Defense Minister and ex-MP was convicted of a large-scale scam involving the purchase of military uniforms through a Turkish company. The Різниця 10 million difference between the real and inflated cost settled in the pockets of the scheme's organizers.
The tenth volcanic eruption in three years has occurred on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland. Due to the threat of lava flows, the Blue Lagoon resort and 4000 local residents were evacuated.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has declared the defense of the country's sovereignty in the South China Sea. Indonesia does not recognize China's territorial claims, despite the maritime agreement signed.
A new study of 100,000 people from seven countries has found a link between loneliness and depression. The impact of loneliness on depression differs significantly between Asian and Western countries, and smoking and alcohol are important risk factors.
Indonesian authorities evacuate 16,000 people due to the eruption of the Levotobi Laki Laki volcano. The disaster killed 9 people, injured 63, and damaged more than 2,300 houses.
Five-day naval exercises between Indonesia and Russia started at the base of Surabaya and in the Java Sea. russia sent three corvettes, a tanker and a tugboat to participate in joint maneuvers.
Six people were killed in the eruption of the volcano Livotobi Laki Laki on the island of Flores in Indonesia. The volcano spewed ash to a height of 2 km, damaging villages and forcing the evacuation of 10,000 locals.
The Indonesian government has banned the sale of Google Pixel smartphones due to non-compliance with localization requirements. According to the rules, 40% of components for phones must be locally produced.
A large-scale fire broke out at a vegetable oil factory in Jakarta, killing one person. 20 fire trucks fought the fire, which quickly engulfed the building.
Indonesian authorities have banned the sale of iPhone 16 due to non-compliance with the 40% local content requirement. About 9000 devices have already entered the country through passenger luggage, but their sale will be illegal.
The Pentagon has approved the sale of NASAMS air defense systems and radar systems to Taiwan. The delivery includes advanced AMRAAM surface-to-air missiles successfully tested in Ukraine.