Landslide in Indonesia kills 6 in Central Java, 17 missing, state media report

A landslide in central Indonesia, after prolonged rains, claimed the lives of six people, with 17 more missing. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Thursday's landslide in Cilacap buried a dozen houses in Cibeunin village.

We found three more bodies, only 17 remain. We worked as best we could - the authorities stated.

Earlier, three more deaths were reported.

The rescue operation was reportedly difficult for rescuers, as the victims were buried at a depth of 3 to 8 meters (10-25 feet).

According to the meteorological agency, the wet season in this Southeast Asian country began in September and will last until April, leading to an increased risk of floods and excessive rainfall in many areas.

Los Angeles and Malibu prepare for landslide threat due to heavy rains