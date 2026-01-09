In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completed

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
03:56 PM • 2762 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 8614 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 11343 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 11897 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 13801 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 10998 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 11412 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
12:10 PM • 7780 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
11:53 AM • 12345 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 13198 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.9m/s
79%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 35776 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFAJanuary 9, 07:16 AM • 28555 views
NATO or Greenland? Trump faces a difficult choice - PoliticoJanuary 9, 07:17 AM • 13406 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: scheme with unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, amounting to UAH 3 billion, 10 suspects, 4 detainedVideoJanuary 9, 08:12 AM • 6852 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 26010 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 54224 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 82635 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 56924 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 79565 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 105435 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
John Healey
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Odesa
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 56647 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 59168 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 80965 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 99449 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 140085 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
"Kalibr" (missile family)

In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In Kyiv, the elimination of the consequences of the Russian shelling on January 9 has been completed. 25 people were injured, 4 died, and 32 people were rescued.

In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completed

In the capital, rescuers have completed work on eliminating the consequences of the Russian shelling of the city, which occurred on the night of Friday, January 9. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

"Work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling of the capital has been completed. As of 5:00 p.m., 25 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including 5 rescuers. Unfortunately, 4 people died. 32 people were rescued," the report says.

The State Emergency Service reminded that rescuers had been working since night in several districts of Kyiv.

"Psychologists of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv provided assistance to about 80 people. We thank the rescuers, medics, psychologists, volunteers, and everyone who helped during this difficult time," the capital's rescue service said.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister09.01.26, 11:00 • 3792 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineKyiv
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv