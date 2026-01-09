In Kyiv, work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling has been completed

In the capital, rescuers have completed work on eliminating the consequences of the Russian shelling of the city, which occurred on the night of Friday, January 9. This was reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

"Work on eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling of the capital has been completed. As of 5:00 p.m., 25 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack, including 5 rescuers. Unfortunately, 4 people died. 32 people were rescued," the report says.

The State Emergency Service reminded that rescuers had been working since night in several districts of Kyiv.

"Psychologists of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv provided assistance to about 80 people. We thank the rescuers, medics, psychologists, volunteers, and everyone who helped during this difficult time," the capital's rescue service said.

