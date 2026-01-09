Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
07:26 AM • 9026 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 13394 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 13815 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 52581 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 55236 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 42789 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 58495 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32240 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20796 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16950 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
5.9m/s
84%
729mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districtsJanuary 8, 11:26 PM • 26441 views
Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attackVideoJanuary 8, 11:58 PM • 8272 views
Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured risingJanuary 9, 12:18 AM • 12658 views
Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more woundedJanuary 9, 01:22 AM • 6956 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 12040 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 32130 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 52562 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 36106 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 58486 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 85940 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 45746 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 48981 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 71752 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 90549 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 131644 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Fox News
The New York Times

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian attack, over 500,000 consumers were left without electricity and there are interruptions in water supply. The enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses. Slavutych is also without electricity again.

Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian attack that lasted almost 5 hours, more than 500,000 consumers were left without electricity, there were interruptions in water supply, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses, and Slavutych is again without electricity, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"For almost five hours, Russia shelled residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities. More than 240 drones and 36 missiles were used. In the capital - 4 dead and 25 wounded. Sincere condolences to the families," the Prime Minister said.

Kyiv's Left Bank switched to emergency power outages after Russian attack09.01.26, 08:30 • 2580 views

In Kyiv, in some areas, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply due to damage to substations, lines and generation facilities. Work is underway to restore power to more than 500,000 consumers. Emergency and hourly outages are being forced, the duration of which is also affected by the drop in temperature. This time, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses - this is energy terror and an attempt to turn winter into a weapon

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9: water supply outages in several districts09.01.26, 10:16 • 1576 views

According to her, due to the attacks, "Slavutych is de-energized - power engineers are already restoring electricity for about 3,000 subscribers in the Chernihiv region."

Five people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region: consequences shown09.01.26, 09:48 • 1994 views

"At the same time, due to bad weather, we are recording power outages in separate settlements in most regions. Emergency crews are working to restore electricity supply," she said after the report of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Development on the consequences of the night massive shelling and bad weather.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"09.01.26, 10:41 • 852 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kyiv