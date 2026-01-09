Kyiv suffered an almost 5-hour attack by Russia: over 500,000 consumers without electricity, the enemy hit boiler houses - Prime Minister

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian attack that lasted almost 5 hours, more than 500,000 consumers were left without electricity, there were interruptions in water supply, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses, and Slavutych is again without electricity, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"For almost five hours, Russia shelled residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities. More than 240 drones and 36 missiles were used. In the capital - 4 dead and 25 wounded. Sincere condolences to the families," the Prime Minister said.

In Kyiv, in some areas, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply due to damage to substations, lines and generation facilities. Work is underway to restore power to more than 500,000 consumers. Emergency and hourly outages are being forced, the duration of which is also affected by the drop in temperature. This time, the enemy deliberately attacked district boiler houses - this is energy terror and an attempt to turn winter into a weapon - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, due to the attacks, "Slavutych is de-energized - power engineers are already restoring electricity for about 3,000 subscribers in the Chernihiv region."

"At the same time, due to bad weather, we are recording power outages in separate settlements in most regions. Emergency crews are working to restore electricity supply," she said after the report of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Development on the consequences of the night massive shelling and bad weather.

