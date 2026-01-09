$42.990.27
Five people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Five people, including a 5-year-old child, were injured in a combined attack on the Kyiv region. Private houses, an apartment building, vehicles, and outbuildings were damaged.

Five people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region: consequences shown

Five injured, including a minor, as a result of a Russian enemy attack on the Kyiv region, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

Today, the Russian army once again launched a combined attack on the capital region.

"Five people were injured, private houses and a vehicle were damaged," the police reported.

In the Brovary district, 3 private houses, one multi-story building, and a utility trailer were damaged. As a result of an enemy drone hit, a family was injured. "Three adults and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. Another man was injured, and he received medical assistance on the spot," the police noted.

In the Boryspil region, 2 residential buildings, a garage, and a car were damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, a house and a fence were damaged. In the Obukhiv region, an outbuilding and a warehouse were damaged.

The State Emergency Service reported that four people were rescued - a family from Brovary district: mother, father, grandmother, and a five-year-old child. They were pulled out from under the rubble after the enemy shelling. All received medical assistance and are in the hospital.

Rescuers worked at 11 locations. The fires have been extinguished.

Regarding the facts of war crimes, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

