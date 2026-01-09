Russian attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 24, including medics and rescuers

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation, 24 people have already been reported injured, and four people have died, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Currently, four people are known to have died, including a medical worker. 24 injured citizens, among them: State Emergency Service employees and three medics who were working at the scene in the Darnytskyi district at the time of the repeated shelling. - reported the police.

Details

On the night of January 9, the capital once again suffered a large-scale enemy air attack.

As of 07:00, damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of the city. Multi-story and private residential buildings, a kindergarten, garage cooperatives, cars, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The State Emergency Service clarified that among the injured are five rescuers. All injured are in hospitals and receiving necessary assistance.

32 people were rescued.

Rescuers continue to work at the sites in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to four