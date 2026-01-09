$42.720.15
January 8, 05:08 PM • 36438 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
January 8, 02:11 PM • 47298 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 37738 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
January 8, 01:48 PM • 48281 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 30357 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 19774 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16348 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18926 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14804 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 55895 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 24, including medics and rescuers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

In Kyiv, four people were killed, including a medical worker, and 24 were injured, including rescuers and medics, as a result of a massive Russian attack. Buildings and infrastructure in several districts were damaged.

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 24, including medics and rescuers

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation, 24 people have already been reported injured, and four people have died, the National Police reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Currently, four people are known to have died, including a medical worker. 24 injured citizens, among them: State Emergency Service employees and three medics who were working at the scene in the Darnytskyi district at the time of the repeated shelling.

- reported the police.

Details

On the night of January 9, the capital once again suffered a large-scale enemy air attack.

As of 07:00, damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of the city. Multi-story and private residential buildings, a kindergarten, garage cooperatives, cars, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The State Emergency Service clarified that among the injured are five rescuers. All injured are in hospitals and receiving necessary assistance.

32 people were rescued.

Rescuers continue to work at the sites in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to four09.01.26, 04:29 • 3426 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv