January 8, 05:08 PM • 28125 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 38154 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 31135 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 39714 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 25850 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 17979 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 14918 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18530 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14442 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 54128 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to four

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Four people died and 16 were injured as a result of the night attack on Kyiv on December 9. Critical infrastructure was damaged, and there are power outages.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to four

The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv on Friday night, December 9, has risen to four. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 10 people were injured.

5 of them were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot

- Klitschko said.

He added that as a result of the massive enemy attack on the capital, critical infrastructure was damaged. Some areas of the city are experiencing power outages.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv OVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that 16 people in the capital are currently known to have been injured in the enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of Friday, December 9, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv. In the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th floor level. In the Pechersky district, there was partial destruction of the facade and fires, and in the Dniprovsky district, a non-residential building caught fire.

