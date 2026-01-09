The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to four

The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv on Friday night, December 9, has risen to four. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 10 people were injured.

5 of them were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot - Klitschko said.

He added that as a result of the massive enemy attack on the capital, critical infrastructure was damaged. Some areas of the city are experiencing power outages.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv OVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported that 16 people in the capital are currently known to have been injured in the enemy attack.

Recall

On the night of Friday, December 9, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv. In the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th floor level. In the Pechersky district, there was partial destruction of the facade and fires, and in the Dniprovsky district, a non-residential building caught fire.

