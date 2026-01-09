Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more wounded

The number of fatalities from the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Friday, December 9, has risen to three people. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 6 people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized by medics.

Later, Klitschko reported that in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, where a UAV hit a residential building, there was a repeated hit.

One medic died and medical workers were injured. All of them came to provide assistance to people - stated the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Russians attacked a civilian object, and in the Desnianskyi district, an enemy target fell on the territory of a health facility.

Recall

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th-floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there were partial facade destructions and fires, and in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

