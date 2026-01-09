Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more wounded

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
January 8, 05:08 PM • 24295 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 31921 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 29144 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 37317 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 24605 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 17525 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 14588 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18404 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14355 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 53741 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3m/s
94%
726mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 23163 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaignJanuary 8, 03:47 PM • 14925 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 15158 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details10:20 PM • 10206 views
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districts11:26 PM • 7782 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 15183 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 24300 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 23191 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 37319 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 74746 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Lviv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 39241 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 42757 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 66189 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 85202 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 126525 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Heating
The Diplomat

Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Three people died and six were injured as a result of the attack on Kyiv. In the Darnytskyi district, a medic providing assistance was killed due to a repeat hit.

Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more wounded

The number of fatalities from the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Friday, December 9, has risen to three people. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 6 people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized by medics.

Later, Klitschko reported that in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, where a UAV hit a residential building, there was a repeated hit.

One medic died and medical workers were injured. All of them came to provide assistance to people

- stated the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Russians attacked a civilian object, and in the Desnianskyi district, an enemy target fell on the territory of a health facility.

Recall

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th-floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there were partial facade destructions and fires, and in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launch08.01.26, 23:57 • 5248 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv