Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9: water supply outages in several districts

On the night of January 9, Russians launched another massive attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv, there are dead and wounded, as well as de-energized water supply infrastructure facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Kyivvodokanal.

As Kuleba noted, there are interruptions in heat and water supply. As a result of the shelling, at least 4 people died, and 24 more were injured.

Emergency crews are working in an enhanced mode. Railway infrastructure facilities - a depot, an administrative building, a locomotive - were damaged. Restoration work is currently underway - the post says.

At the same time, Kyivvodokanal stated that water supply is currently absent in the Pechersky district and the Left Bank part of the city.

Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with power engineers, are working to stabilize the situation, restore power supply and the normal operation of the water supply system - added the company.

On the left bank of Kyiv, emergency power outages have been introduced after a massive Russian attack.