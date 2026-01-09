Kyiv's Left Bank switched to emergency power outages after Russian attack

Emergency blackouts were introduced on the left bank of Kyiv after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, DTEK energy company reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As noted, energy workers are already working to restore light and heat to Kyiv residents' homes.

"First of all, we are trying to power the critical infrastructure of the capital," the report says.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration indicated that there are changes in public transport movement.

"Due to disruptions in the energy system caused by the shelling, duplicate bus routes have been organized on the left bank of the capital," the Kyiv City State Administration indicated and provided a list.

Also, the intervals of movement on the "red" metro line have been changed due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv as a result of another shelling.

"Currently, the waiting time for a train between the "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" stations is 3:30-3:45 minutes. The movement of trains on the ground section of the red line between the "Dnipro" - "Lisova" stations remains suspended," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

