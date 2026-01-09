Kyiv's Left Bank switched to emergency power outages after Russian attack

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
January 8, 05:08 PM • 36753 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 47600 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 37955 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 48589 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 30493 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 19838 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16392 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18943 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14818 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 55960 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
90%
728mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump said his power as commander-in-chief is limited only by his own morality - NYTJanuary 8, 09:40 PM • 9730 views
The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine with various types of weapons: explosions are heard in Kyiv, there is a threat of an "Oreshnik" launchJanuary 8, 09:57 PM • 12975 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first detailsJanuary 8, 10:20 PM • 17362 views
US withdrawal from dozens of international organizations: UN reactsJanuary 8, 11:01 PM • 10413 views
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districtsJanuary 8, 11:26 PM • 18636 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 24144 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 36753 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 28774 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 48589 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 78987 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Venezuela
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 41387 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 45000 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 68062 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 87006 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 128271 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander

Kyiv's Left Bank switched to emergency power outages after Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced on Kyiv's Left Bank after a massive Russian attack. Energy workers are working to restore light and heat, with critical infrastructure being the priority.

Kyiv's Left Bank switched to emergency power outages after Russian attack

Emergency blackouts were introduced on the left bank of Kyiv after a massive attack by the Russian Federation, DTEK energy company reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Left bank of Kyiv: emergency blackouts applied due to massive attack. Schedules continue to apply on the right bank

- DTEK reported.

As noted, energy workers are already working to restore light and heat to Kyiv residents' homes.

"First of all, we are trying to power the critical infrastructure of the capital," the report says.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration indicated that there are changes in public transport movement.

"Due to disruptions in the energy system caused by the shelling, duplicate bus routes have been organized on the left bank of the capital," the Kyiv City State Administration indicated and provided a list.

Also, the intervals of movement on the "red" metro line have been changed due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv as a result of another shelling.

"Currently, the waiting time for a train between the "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" stations is 3:30-3:45 minutes. The movement of trains on the ground section of the red line between the "Dnipro" - "Lisova" stations remains suspended," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 24, including medics and rescuers09.01.26, 08:17 • 772 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
DTEK
Kyiv