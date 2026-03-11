Iranian President demands reparations and security guarantees to end the war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian demands that reparations and security guarantees be included in any agreement to end the war started by the United States and Israel, UNN reports.

In conversations with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war, unleashed by the Zionist regime and the US, is to recognize Iran's legitimate rights, pay reparations, and provide strong international guarantees against future aggression. - Pezeshkian wrote on X.

Recall

Earlier, the Trump administration stated that Donald Trump himself would decide when to end the war against Iran, and the US president demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran before that happened.

Trump says war with Iran will end "soon" and "there's practically nothing left to attack"