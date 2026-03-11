$43.860.0351.040.33
Exclusive
07:47 PM • 636 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
03:03 PM • 11397 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 21360 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 17972 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 23160 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 29246 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 35508 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34085 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44655 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120908 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Iranian President demands reparations and security guarantees to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Masoud Pezeshkian named conditions for peace, including reparations and international guarantees. Donald Trump, on the other hand, demands unconditional surrender from Tehran.

Iranian President demands reparations and security guarantees to end the war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian demands that reparations and security guarantees be included in any agreement to end the war started by the United States and Israel, UNN reports.

In conversations with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war, unleashed by the Zionist regime and the US, is to recognize Iran's legitimate rights, pay reparations, and provide strong international guarantees against future aggression.

- Pezeshkian wrote on X.

Recall

Earlier, the Trump administration stated that Donald Trump himself would decide when to end the war against Iran, and the US president demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran before that happened.

Trump says war with Iran will end "soon" and "there's practically nothing left to attack"11.03.26, 16:41 • 2608 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Pakistan
Iran