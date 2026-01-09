Zelenskyy updated the composition of the Staff: approved Budanov and Ivashchenko, and removed Deyneko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - he approved Deputy Minister Boiev, Head of the Presidential Office Budanov, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Ivashchenko as members, and removed former head of the State Border Guard Service Deineko, reports UNN.

Details

By his decree No. 39/2026, Zelenskyy decided to approve the following individuals as members of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief:

Boiev Serhii Serhiiovych — Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Budanov Kyrylo Oleksiiovych — Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;

Ivashchenko Oleh Ivanovych — Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, the President removed Serhii Deineko from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This Decree enters into force on the day of its publication - stated in the document.

Head of State Border Guard Service Deineko becomes advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine