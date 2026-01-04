$42.170.00
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Head of State Border Guard Service Deineko becomes advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Serhiy Deineko, head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, has been appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko. After rehabilitation, he will lead a combat unit of the State Border Guard Service.

Head of State Border Guard Service Deineko becomes advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Photo: SBGS

The Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Deyneko, has been appointed advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, Deyneko will not abandon military affairs. As Klymenko noted, after a short rehabilitation, he will be appointed commander of a combat unit of the State Border Guard Service.

I had a frank conversation with Serhiy Vasyliovych. Taking into account the doctors' recommendations, he needs a short recovery after many years of service. I value both General Deyneko's management experience, gained over more than 6 years as the head of the State Border Guard Service, and his combat achievements. In the position of advisor, I expect expert support from him, advice based on combat experience, and participation in developing solutions in the field of state border security.

- Klymenko's statement reads.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to appoint Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. He thanked Shmyhal for his work in the Ministry of Defense and emphasized the importance of systematic approach for Ukrainian energy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Mykhailo Fedorov could take over the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, he stated that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will be appointed First Deputy Head of the new Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

